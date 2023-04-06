SEBRING — Susan Marie Grant, 67, of Sebring was arrested on Monday afternoon by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. She is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
According to the HCSO arrest report, Grant rode her bike back and forth in front of a house on the 3000 block of Hanna Lane and stared, making faces and muttering. A man and woman were sitting on their porch as she rode by. The victim told deputies Grant had a gun and was “waving” it and “pointing” at one of them.
The victim also told deputies Grant got off her bike and pointed the gun at him and said she needed the gun for protection “from you people.” The victim could not tell if the gun was real or not and was scared. The witness on the porch corroborated the victim’s account.
HCSO made contact with Grant at her home on Leland Lane. The deputy wrote the gun was in the basket of her bike and it turned out to be a pellet gun.
Grant allegedly ran to the door screaming, opened the door and shut it and opened it again saying she was allowed to have the pellet gun. While the door was opened, Grant allegedly ran into the kitchen and grabbed a cast iron skillet, raised it above her head as she walked toward the deputy.
The report shows she threatened to hit the deputy with the pan if he didn’t leave. The deputy was fearful and took her down with a conducted electrical weapon.