SEBRING — Susan Marie Grant, 67, of Sebring was arrested on Monday afternoon by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies. She is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

According to the HCSO arrest report, Grant rode her bike back and forth in front of a house on the 3000 block of Hanna Lane and stared, making faces and muttering. A man and woman were sitting on their porch as she rode by. The victim told deputies Grant had a gun and was “waving” it and “pointing” at one of them.

Recommended for you