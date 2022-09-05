SEBRING — Greg Graziani, in recovery from surgery to reattach his severed hand, has lost that limb.
Friends confirmed the news, as did Graziani via social media that, as of Friday, Aug. 26, all the work to save his left hand did not work out.
His left arm was amputated below the elbow, preserving half of his forearm, according to a post last Friday via the page for his park, Florida Gator Gardens in Venus.
“Our surgeon and his team were amazing and felt that with Greg’s health and the nerves still being preserved, we at least had a chance,” Graziani posted.
However, as Graziani’s page stated, his injury was “extreme,” leaving his hand connected by one tendon and some muscle “that the surgeon had to untwist six times during the initial surgery.”
“Needless to say, we were fully expecting an amputation from the moment after impact,” he stated in his page. “Even heading into surgery, we were scheduled for the full amputation.”
The incident took place just before 7:39 p.m. Aug. 17, when a caller to 911 Consolidated Dispatch said her husband had been bitten by an alligator on the Graziani Reptiles Inc. ranch in Venus. Incident reports from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the lead agency in the case, state that Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and had Graziani airlifted before an FWC officer could arrive from Sebring.
FWC Captive Wildlife Investigators’ report states that they spoke with the caller who said she came out that night to find him injured. She was not able to find out from him how the bite occurred.
Speaking with Highlands County sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene, FWC investigators learned that a man told deputies Graziani was injured in a demonstration that “went bad.”
By Aug. 19, investigators spoke with Graziani in the intensive care unit at Tampa General Hospital, who said he and his apprentice, were inside the alligator pen with six alligators conducting positive reinforcement training.
The animals, reportedly, were given commands with hand signals and were rewarded with “croc feed,” pellets of food designed for alligators and crocodiles.
According to reports, Graziani is not certain how his hand ended up inside the mouth of a 10.5-foot alligator named “Gotham,” but he sent his apprentice to the house for help, while he struggled for five minutes to free his hand.
During the struggle, Gotham rolled and substantially severed Graziani’s hand above the wrist. He had to pry Gotham’s mouth open with a metal rod, reports said, and then his wife applied a tourniquet.
When investigators spoke with the apprentice on Aug. 23, she told them she and Graziani were in the pen feeding the alligators when Graziani said, “This isn’t good.”
She turned to see him standing with his left hand in the alligator’s mouth. He told her to run to the house for help, she said, and when she returned, he was on the ground with the alligator.
Investigators concluded that the bite, which happened at a licensed facility during regular husbandry hours, did not pose any public safety threat, and no official action would be taken.
The report also stated that investigators needed to double-check to make sure all permit renewals, due Aug. 11 — approximately a week prior to the incident — were received.
Surgery to amputate at mid-forearm included rerouting of nerves, his social media post stated, to eliminate phantom pain and give an option to attach an advanced prosthetic in the future.
Meanwhile, the post stated, Graziani and his wife are preparing to move forward.
“Crushing injuries and avulsions are the hardest injuries to reattach and we had all of it,” the post stated. “So today we start a new day.”
“We are so incredibly grateful for this outcome,” the post continued. “Any time you work with animals, there is always a risk. That is something Greg and the people who love him have always accepted. This incident could have just as easily been a fatal tragedy. We are so happy to be given another chance to chase our passions and live the life with those we love.”