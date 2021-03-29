LAKE PLACID — The Great American Clean Up is well underway in Highway Park by the Keep Highway Park Beautiful committee members. The Highway Park Cemetery Association and Highway Park Neighborhood Council and other residents have volunteered their time and talent to the efforts. The “Keep Our Paradise Litter Free” efforts were sponsored by the Florida Department of Transportation.
Leslie “Lett” Portee heads up Keep Highway Park Beautiful and as such he is frequently seen executing projects around the neighborhood. He and Teddy Callahan, the treasurer of the HPNC and vice president of the HPCA, began the heavy labor of picking up trash and debris last weekend. The men drove up and down roads picking up all manner of items. The amount of tires collected nearly filled the large roll-off dumpster by themselves, HPNC Executive Director Evelyn Colon said.
While those men were slinging tires and other trash items into the garbage, other volunteers helped in other areas of the subdivision. Colon said there were three main areas that were identified as needing the most attention; Josephine Road and EA Smith Avenue, Zion and Bunchie Streets and Old Cemetery Road and Crestmore Drive.
Selvin McGahee, president of HPCA and Secretary Patrice Ayala were seen at the cemetery, keeping it beautiful and preserving the rich history it holds. They were trimming trees and branches along with Portee, who also mowed the area. The Highway Park Cemetery placed on the National Registry of Historical Places in 2020.
Colon said the major clean-up efforts will take place at least until at least Thursday, April 1. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kenny Pendarvis will be bringing inmates from Highlands County Jail to lend a hand in trimming the trees in the north side of the cemetery where the overgrowth has made the path impassable.
Pendarvis said they only bring inmates who have been sentenced to the jail and who did not commit violent crimes of any sex offenders. The Community Maintenance Program inmates volunteer and for every six days of work, they receive one day “gain time” off their sentence. Pendarvis said the inmates are usually there for drugs or property crimes and are vetted before being chosen.
Pendarvis explained the program is not there for normal maintenance but for certain projects that they will choose when asked.
“We will help you but you have to help yourselves first,” he said. “They have done that.”
The inmates helped clear roads and property after Hurricane Irma and are at the sandbag sites before a storm occurs.