Welcome to 301 Sunset Drive in Sebring. This home is priced at $289,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This home is located in Sebring and is in close proximity to the Sebring Parkway. This is a Jeff Parker Construction custom home built in 2005. The home is situated on a large corner lot on the corner of Sunset Drive and Brighton Road and consists of three lots for approximately 1/2 acre. This corner lot gives good access to park a boat or RV in the backyard.
The spacious home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large two-car side-entry garage with double golf cart door entrance.
Enter the home into the foyer, which flows to the great room. The dining room is to the right of the foyer.
The great room is the heart of this home. This room has 10-foot high ceilings, plant shelves and French doors opening to the family room. This large space flows to the kitchen and breakfast nook. The kitchen has white cabinetry with Shaker-style doors and solid surface counter tops. The appliances are white. The breakfast room has a high tray ceiling and French doors opening to the family room. You will love the large 27-by-12-foot family room, which has a door opening to the backyard deck overlooking the backyard. This is a perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors or to grill out. The laundry room is convenient to the kitchen and features a pantry, utility sink, desk and workstation.
The owners on-suite is a nice retreat. It features a tray ceiling and two walk-in closets. The bathroom has a walk-in shower with a glass enclosure. There is a garden soak tub and toilet room for privacy.
The split floor plan includes two secondary bedrooms plus a hall guest bathroom. One of these bedrooms has double doors and hardwood flooring, which makes it an ideal option for a home office. The flooring throughout the home’s living area is tile, with hardwood in the dining room and third bedroom. The master bedroom and second bedroom are carpeted.
You will be pleased with the upgraded plantation shutters throughout the home, which even includes the garage window. The color palette throughout the home is neutral.
Another upgrade that is nice to have in Florida is the gas whole-house generator.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text Maureen Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.