Whenever I’m out birding, there are some species you can always more or less count on. Blue gray gnatcatchers, cardinals, a variety of woodpeckers and winter warblers such as palm and pine warblers are usually quick to reveal themselves most outings this time of year. Blue birds are another insect seeking species that boldly appear along with today’s featured bird, the great crested flycatcher.
A bold, flashy beauty that is typically present in our region most of the year, we are right on the boundary of year round and breeding territories. This means that you can likely spot this pretty bird most of the time if you’re out birding in the right areas. Don’t look for them at your feeders though as they are insect eaters and catch their meals on the fly.
Named for this aerial snatching of insects, flycatchers perch on the edges of forest areas watching intently for bugs. Once a dragonfly or other tasty morsel is seen, they swoop in for the kill. Observing their feeding habits can be quite exciting as they twist and turn to snap whatever prey they are after. Typically returning back to the same perch, a patient observer can easily eye what they’ve captured in their binoculars. Sometimes they take off and return with caterpillars, large spiders or grasshoppers.
Similar in size to the familiar Northern Cardinal, these flycatchers can be just as boldly beautiful. An overall grayish above, their bright, lemon yellow bellies and rusty undertail make them easily identifiable, even from a long distance. Watch for the head crest, raised at times to resemble that of a tufted titmouse. If you’ve got a good view in your binoculars, observe for the tan color at the base of their bill. This field mark along with the yellow belly can help you correctly identify them in the treetops. Another great identifier is their bold vocalizations.
Calling out a clear, “queep,” sound – once or in succession – can help you quickly pick their hiding spot within the vegetation above. Forests with large trees are their preferred habitat and usually they are solitary or in pairs. If there is a large open field, you may be lucky enough to see them fly out and perch as they intently search for a meal. Seen throughout the eastern United States, summer breeding season is a great time to listen for them. Nesting in tree cavities or bird boxes, these flycatchers include shed snake skins, or similar manmade materials such as plastic bags or trash in their nesting materials.