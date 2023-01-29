Whenever I’m out birding, there are some species you can always more or less count on. Blue gray gnatcatchers, cardinals, a variety of woodpeckers and winter warblers such as palm and pine warblers are usually quick to reveal themselves most outings this time of year. Blue birds are another insect seeking species that boldly appear along with today’s featured bird, the great crested flycatcher.

A bold, flashy beauty that is typically present in our region most of the year, we are right on the boundary of year round and breeding territories. This means that you can likely spot this pretty bird most of the time if you’re out birding in the right areas. Don’t look for them at your feeders though as they are insect eaters and catch their meals on the fly.

