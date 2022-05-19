After visiting a couple of folks who top out the adventure meter, I pondered if I might someday experience similar excursions. Not content to sit and chill with a game of cards or similar sedentary activity, these people are living their best life. Intriguingly, for them, it is found way out in the wilderness.
While others tell elaborate yarns embellished with nuggets of truth woven into a tapestry of tall tales, these folks are the real deal. They don’t just have wild stories; they have the photos and video to back up each encounter. Hearing about the incredible nature, stunning landscapes, and wild places makes us yearn for such wanderlust. Could we, would we, someday following retirement begin to live in this remarkable way? It sounds romantic, rugged and exhilarating, but then we think of the bears and say, uh, no.
Standing the same height as I do, a grizzly bear can weigh between 800-1,200 pounds. Apex predators, there are few threats to their magnificent existence. A species in decline 50 years ago, this subspecies of the brown bear now enjoys protection in the continental United States. This massive animal can run fast-up to 30 m.p.h.- swim readily and even climb trees until its four-inch claws become too long to do so. Did you catch that by the way? Their claws are longer than my index finger and maybe also yours. In short, this is a creature to respect and revere.
Seeing one of these beasts, backlit by the sun in full “grizzled” appearance, as it swipes spawning salmon from fast moving streams sounds like a dream. Hearing stories of being nearby observing the spectacle from various sheltered lookouts sparks my desire to stand in that space of our world. Knowing too that there are also options where one can sit and have the bears pass closely by in their fully focused feeding frenzy however is-for me-the stuff of nightmares.
I’ve read too many Readers’ Digest stories as a kid to consider getting that close. Remembering them, I still shudder. Mr. Harris shared his own thoughts.
“Nope,” he said. “Grizzly bears are like radiation.”
Tilting my head, I regarded him closer. “What do you mean? What do grizzly bears and radiation have in common?”
“They are both a hazardous incident situation,” he explained. “It’s all about time, distance and shielding.”
As his Hazmat command speak sunk in, I bellowed in laughter. He was spot on and just as scared of those buggers as I would be. Imagining ourselves so far out that it was not just possible but absolutely likely that we would see one, experience one or find the field marks of its activity set off something inside of us both. Was it fear, excitement or a yearning for adventure? Likely all of those and more that we can’t quite verbalize.
As others head out into the Alaskan wilderness, I’m sure my thoughts will turn to their progress over the months to come. While my spirit aches to journey into the wild with them, for now I’ll have to just enjoy it vicariously.