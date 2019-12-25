The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of December gives anglers a weak new moon, which arrives Thursday, and an ideal winter weather forecast which will cause a high level of ‘fish adjustment’ every two days.
Today, a strong north to northeast wind will make fishing difficult. Speeds in the 15-mph range and gusting even higher will cause anglers to work for their catches. Thursday winds will be slightly less volatile from the east, with Friday through Sunday producing ideal fishing wind speeds of 6 to 10 mph.
A high pressure system started passing through the state yesterday and will continue to cause barometers to rise to the 30.15 In Hg range by Friday midday — a total of 0.35 In Hg rise from yesterday’s noon hour to Friday’s noon hour, which is huge and will put fish where anglers love to fish along shorelines.
So the next seven days will give anglers very good fishing conditions with the exception of today’s high winds, however, I’ve caught most of my largest bass in fishing the windy side of the lake when winds blow 15 mph during the new moon midday hours.
So if you can physically endure the beating, the rewards are worth the work-out.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday morning atmospheric pressure increase, will have forced fish into shoreline shallows due to a 0.15 In Hg increase over the previous eighteen hours. A medium strength east wind will be occurring by midday when the new moon is overhead but twelve mile per hour winds should be manageable.
Saturday also looks to be a better-than-average day for fishing. A low pressure system will start to enter the state which will cause fish to adjust downward---start to move to the outer edges of shoreline vegetation areas, preparing to move deeper to open water structures—and feed opportunistically on their way. A southeasterly wind will be at ideal speeds in the six to eight mph range.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:59 a.m. and solar noon at 12:26 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 6-7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily this period moves later by an hour and will decrease in feed rating by a half number daily until the weekend when it normalizes in the 5-range.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 5:19 p.m. and the sunset at 5:38 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. And the second minor period occurs when the moonrise occurs at 6:36 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:14 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 5-6 from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily both of these period moves later by hour and will decrease in feed rating by a full number by the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: Today through Saturday, new moon; Jan. 7-13, full moon; Jan. 21-27, new moon; Feb. 6-12, strong full moon; Feb. 20-26, new moon; March 6-12, full moon; March 21-27 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.42 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50 feet for the high-level mark and 39 feet for the low-level mark which will be dropped to 38.50 feet by January first.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) One gate is open six inches flowing 220 cubic feet of water per minute. This release will keep the lake level below the maximum 39.50 feet above sea level mark which currently is about 0.75 inches below that mark.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
