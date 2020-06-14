This home is located at 301 Cardinal Road in Spring Lake, Sebring. It is priced at $289,900 and is listed by Sue Dean at RE/MAX Realty plus.
This unique, spacious home has 3,820 living square feet, and, at $75 a square foot, it’s a great home for you. The double lot is nicely manicured and has an irrigation system. The large, private backyard has majestic trees and even a horseshoe court. It is located close to Spring Lake Golf Course (Sebring International Raceway) and Lake Istokpoga for the fishermen.
The front entry screened porch is perfect for relaxing with your morning coffee. Inside the front door, you will find a designated office, with tons of built-in shelves and cabinets, plus two desk areas. It’s perfect for your home business.
The home boasts two master bedrooms with en-suites, plus two guest rooms with their own full bath. The larger master has his and hers closets, a large bathroom with a tub and walk-in shower, and is perfect for a mother-in-law suite. Private, with access to the kitchen and family room areas. All bedrooms have large closets and plush carpeting.
The super-sized kitchen is the heart of the home. You’ll enjoy granite countertops, cabinets galore, a pantry and an extra large island with breakfast bar, perfect for meal prep or a buffet when entertaining. There is room for a large family-sized table, plus the attached extra room is open and perfect for family gatherings. There is a formal dining room with glass sliding panels and both open to the 50-by-14-foot family room. Off the family room area is a beautiful 19-by-15-foot screened-in lanai overlooking the plush yard. Concrete pads on their side of the lanai are useful for your barbecue, kids play area, or whatever you can imagine. The lanai is perfect for having a cold beverage, relaxing with your family and friends, watching the birds and wildlife in your private backyard.
There is a two-car garage, with Skeeter Beaters, a large storage room and water softener system. On the side of the house, there is a golf cart garage. There are also hurricane shutters for the home. The in-house laundry room has two sinks, cabinets for storage, and complete with washer and dryer.
Please stop by for our open house on Sunday, June 14 from 2-4 p.m. to view this beautiful, spacious, ready to move into home.
Contact Sue Dean at 863-381-8841 or 863-385-0077.