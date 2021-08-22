This home is located at 2702 Orange Grove Drive in Sebring. This property is being offered at: $220,000 and listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring, Florida.
Location, location! Are you looking for a home on a quiet street and within walking distance to Lake Jackson? This is a great buy for this three-bedroom, two-bath home with two-car garage, whole house generator and brand new metal roof.
This home offers tile flooring throughout and has an open floor plan. There are French doors off the living room leading to the large rear screened porch that has a very private back yard.
This home has a split bedroom floor plan with large master suite. The kitchen has tile counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances. This home also features a gas hot water heater and gas dryer.
The rear screen porch is the perfect place to sit and relax with that morning cup of coffee or that afternoon glass of tea. This property also includes a 10-by-16-foot metal storage shed. This home offers 1,598 living square feet and 2,420 total square feet under roof.
This home is priced to sell, so don’t delay on previewing this home.
For further information, call Teresa and Kevin Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus at 863-381-9063.