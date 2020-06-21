This home is located at 3925 Cormorant Point Drive in Golf Hammock, Sebring. This property is priced at $169,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
This nice three-bedroom, two-bath home with one-and-a-half-car garage has plenty of room to spread out. This home has 1,796 living square footage and over 2,377 total square footage under roof. It offers an open floor plan and an awesome view overlooking the pond. There is an open patio to the front that is an ideal place to sit or to enjoy an afternoon barbecue.
The kitchen has wood cabinets with granite counter tops, touchless faucet and some updated appliances too. The flooring in the kitchen has a wood look but is actually tile. Just off the kitchen is the laundry room with entry into the garage.
The front entry, dining, living room, family room and both baths include tile flooring with the bedrooms having a neutral-colored carpeting.
Both bathrooms have been updated with granite tops and bowl sinks and new faucets. The master bath has been updated with newer Bath Fitter shower. All of the bedrooms are nice size and offer plenty of closet and storage space. All appliances are included with the sale.
The open floor plan allows for plenty of open space to entertain and room for when those guests come for a visit. This home has been well maintained inside and out. This great home includes a 12-by-16-foot rear screened porch and is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy watching the birds, turtles and fish in the pond.
There is a lot of home here for the money. Come and check out this great community. Within golf cart distance from the club house and golf course. Central located and close to the YMCA, state park, biking path and so much more.
Cormorant Point is a 55-plus community located in Golf Hammock. Golf Hammock HOA is $375 per year and the lawn maintenance fee in Cormorant Point is $270 per quarter.
