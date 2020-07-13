I’m expressing my appreciation for your running the reprint of an article, “DeSantis needs to send clear message,” on your Viewpoints page Sunday, July 5, 2020.
I strongly support that message. I have no ability to understand those who don’t heed our well-trained medical personnel’s advice.
I also applaud Mark Zembower’s article, “Did it have to be like this? Part 2.” I am so pleased that he took the time, did the research and then presented it so well. I pray for some change of heart – and thereby change of actions – for those who feel it’s their “God given right” to do whatever they want regardless of the consequences.
Gloria Graham
Sebring