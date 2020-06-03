The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of June gives anglers a full moon two days after the moon arrives at its closest orbit point to earth. However the weather forecast is predicting total nighttime cloud cover and for that matter, total cloud cover during the day as well. Therefore daytime anglers will experience the benefits as fish feed successfully under the brighter midday sun instead of a blocked-out full moon.
The wind forecast over the next five days will be ideal; an east wind today at ideal speeds followed by a southerly wind at ideal fishing-wind speeds over the next five days. There will be no significant atmospheric pressure change which means fish will be forming a feeding pattern off of the lunar and solar periods. I expect the moon underfoot period to be the best period of the day to fish over the next five days
Water temperatures are still within the ideal feeding temperature range so you can expect fish to be within shallow shoreline feeding areas throughout this month. Dissolved oxygen levels are still high enough (well above 5 parts per million) to enable a healthy digestion rate for all species of Florida’s freshwater fish.
When water temperatures are in the lower to middle 80-degree range for a daily high on the surface, and oxygen rates are at ideal levels, fish feed at above-average rates during peak feeding periods. And when clouds dominate, fish become most active during lunar periods, such as a strong underfoot moon period occurring when the sun is overhead.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through Saturday the full moon will be blocked by cloud-cover which will cause fish to feed more successfully during the midday hours 12 hours later. Daytime anglers for once have some good news during this month’s full moon phase.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:28 a.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:24 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 6-7 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and will increase in feed rating to a solid 7-rating Thursday through Saturday.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 4:48 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:30 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 5-6 from 4-7:30 a.m. Daily this period move later by 50 minutes and remains at a 5-6 rating.
The second minor period occurs when the moonrise occurs at 6:12 p.m. and the sunset at 8:18 p.m. From 5:30-9:30 p.m. a feed rating of 5-6 will occur and daily this period moves later by 50 minutes with the feed rating remaining unchanged.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 3-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23, new moon; Aug. 1-5, full moon; Aug. 16-21 new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
We now enter the season of “Lightning Strikes.” Lightning is a real threat for Florida anglers during the rainy season. Anglers should have an escape plan when they fish from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.50 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District's (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25 feet for the high-level mark and 37.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting August 1.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
