This villa is located at 2608 Golf Hammock Drive in Sebring. This property is priced at $128,500 and is listed with Teresa and Kevin Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
It’s a great location for this two-bedroom, two-bathroom villa that overlooks the golf course in Golf Hammock.
This property is in great condition. It is being sold furnished and has an open floor plan with neutral colors throughout. The kitchen is open to the dining and living area and is ideal for entertaining and offers a nice size breakfast bar and plenty of counter space.
Both of the bedrooms are good size rooms and both include walk-in closets for added storage. There is also a large walk-in storage closet off the dining area that is ideal for use as a pantry and other items.
The entry, kitchen and baths all have tile flooring, the remainder of the home has Berber carpeting with an indoor/outdoor type carpeting on the rear porch. Just off the living room area are sliders that enter to the rear enclosed porch that makes for a great space to relax and enjoy watching the golfers while overlooking the fifth fairway of the golf course. The laundry room is located just off the enclosed porch. Just off the carport is another storage area that is great space for keeping your tools.
Per the seller, the air handler was replaced in April 2019 and septic was pumped in February 2020. This is a 55+ community with 24 units with low maintenance fee of $480 per year that includes irrigation, maintenance of wells, mowing of the yard and common areas.
The yearly fee for the HOA for Golf Hammock is $375 If you are looking for a full-time or seasonal home, this is a great place to consider. This one won’t last long.
For further information on this home or others please contact Teresa and Kevin Bock at 863-381-9063 or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com
MLS# 283329