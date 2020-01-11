Great planning rwashington rwashington Author email Jan 11, 2020 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karen Garner at Bo David’s restaurant in Sun ‘n Lakes South is the person to see if you are planning an event.She was great to work with, food was delicious and space is large. A big thumbs up.Jm and Lyn Craft Lake Placid Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rwashington Author email Follow rwashington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News A rags to riches story Great planning Observations Rebuild America with common sense Highlands graduation rate improves Latest e-Edition Highlands News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Obituaries Margaret M. Wolf Catherine A. Gross Earthal E. Williams Daniel J. Mitchell Louise A. Ezell