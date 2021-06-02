Great threat to democracy
Remember the 2012 Benghazi attack where four Americans lost their lives and 10 people were injured. The Republicans said we must find the truth and spent months doing investigations (seven in all) and endless hearings.
Fast forward to 2021.
The Republicans no longer want to know or care about the truth.
On Jan. 6th our Capitol building and the Capitol Police Department was overrun, looted and severely damaged by a mob of Trump supporters in their attempt to prevent the presidential election votes from being counted. Five people died, 140 people were injured and many more were traumatized. Their plan was to hang the Vice President of the United States and murder the Speaker of the House.
In the aftermath, 500 criminals have been arrested, but Donald Trump should have been the first one arrested for his years of lying and inciting the riot. Jan. 6th was the biggest threat to our democracy since the Civil War and the Republican low-life lawmakers do not think that it warrants a thorough bipartisan investigation but after the Democrats do a complete investigation the Republicans will cry foul and say that it was not a bipartisan investigation even though they would not participate in it. We have seen their hypocrisy over and over in the past four years.
We all know that the reason they will not agree to the investigation is because the truth will come out and the blame for the insurrection will fall directly in their laps for their constant support and repeating of Trumps lies about the election being stolen.
The Republican Party lawmakers have lowered themselves well below the bowels of hell.
Joe Roberson
Sebring