LAKE PLACID — Greater Love Church of God in Christ installed a new pastor in August. Pastor Kimberly Massey, “Pastor Kim,” has spent time researching the needs of her congregation and was inspired to launch programs to address those challenges in the community of Highway Park and throughout Highlands County.
Greater Love Church at 143 Vision St. in the Highway Park subdivision of Lake Placid has been serving for more than 50 years.
“I came to a community that was apparent they suffered gross impoverishment,” Massey said.
She said many people don’t know the plight of those in Highway Park or know the suffering of their neighbors.
“Upon assessing the area and the statistics I came to understand the prevailing problem of food insecurity,” she said.
Massey’s church has launched a food bank. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the church will be giving out groceries for your pantry.
Massey found there was major food insecurity in the neighborhood and county. More than 70% of Highlands County students are on free and reduced lunches, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics.
In preparation to feed the masses, they have obtained a shipping container that is being insulated and wired to allow refrigerators and freezers to hold food. A shed that has been painted will be for clients to shop for dry goods, such as rice.
Massey is seeking food donations, funds and volunteers to help with pantry. She is seeking help from those who can help with the electricity to the shed and shipping container. She encourages churches who do not have their own pantries to collect food for them as well as businesses to host food drives for Greater Love Church. The church is 501©(3) and donations are tax deductible.
“Give to your neighbors who are hungry,” she said.
Massey has 25 years of experience in banking and financing and understands the importance of fiduciary responsibility and promised transparency.
“We will have economic empowerment classes to teach financial literacy to run concurrently with the food pantry,” Massey said.
Massey is using her business skills to offer a workshop titled Rebuild Your Credit from 10 a.m. to noon March 4. A free continental breakfast will be served. She will explain what a credit score is and how to increase it. She’ll also explain the differences between judgments, bankruptcy and repossessions.
For more information about the food pantry, economic development classes, service times and more visit www.greaterlove.church or call 863-732-6442.