To a degree, we all have felt pain or have some degree of ongoing pain — acute, sharp pain, chronic pain or a moving pain from one spot to another. We either put up with it or run to a doctor for a pain killer. Some people have pains from losing a leg, an arm or other loss of limb. All of these pains are bodily, but what about spiritual pain?
Spiritual pain has only been felt by one, Jesus Christ. Do we know what spiritual pain feels like? No. I am not talking about the spiritual pain that people talk about on a daily basis, but a true spiritual pain.
The true believer of the gospel — 1 Corinthian 15:1-4; Ephesians 2:8,9, KJV — will never feel this pain, but the unbelievers who die bodily will, in the Lake Of Fire.
Let’s take a close look at this pain while Christ hung on the cross. Certainly, many others were beaten to death, many others were crucified, many others endured public humiliation, and many others suffered greatly. So, what made the crucifixion of Jesus Christ different? Let’s look at the seven statements he said while on the cross.
“Father, forgive them for they do not know what they are doing.”
“Woman, behold your son! Behold your mother!”
“Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise.”
“My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?”
“I thirst.”
“It is finished.”
“Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.”
Let’s examine the fourth statement, which will give us a clue of spiritual pain. Psalm 22, a chapter that emphasizes loneliness and being forsaken. Christ utters this statement during the three-hour period where darkness covers the land. It seems that the biblical writers are wanting us to see the connection between darkness and forsaken. Not only was Christ suffering the physical pain as others, but a spiritual pain from the wrath of God for all of the entire world’s sins: past, present and future sins.
Now, understand this, that was the greatest suffering was on the cross. Without this suffering, your sins could never be permanently separated from you. The greatest pain being total separation from God is beyond human understanding, but will be felt by all unbelievers in the Lake Of Fire — “forever without end,” no rest, no sleep. The unbelievers will have a spiritual body that cannot be consumed by fire as the burning bush of Moses that was not consumed by fire. They will feel physical and spiritual pain forever with no end.
Is that what you want for yourselves? Wake up and learn God’s Word. You do not feel spiritual pain now because we are under God’s grace, but God is just and cannot allow sin to enter heaven and if one does not believe, he or she will feel God’s wrath as Christ did on the cross, but forever.
