LAKE PLACID — A big game from a big man helped a team reach an even bigger milestone.

Lake Placid boys basketball won 63-57 over the Frostproof Bulldogs Tuesday night for its 15th win on the season. The Green Dragons are now matched with David Veley’s 2010-2011 squad that went 15-11 for the most wins in a season at Lake Placid in the last 17 years. Grinding out the win also provided an excellent rebound from a 61-52 road loss to DeSoto County that Monday.

