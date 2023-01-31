LAKE PLACID — A big game from a big man helped a team reach an even bigger milestone.
Lake Placid boys basketball won 63-57 over the Frostproof Bulldogs Tuesday night for its 15th win on the season. The Green Dragons are now matched with David Veley’s 2010-2011 squad that went 15-11 for the most wins in a season at Lake Placid in the last 17 years. Grinding out the win also provided an excellent rebound from a 61-52 road loss to DeSoto County that Monday.
“It’s always great when you leave the gym with a W,” Head Coach Brandon Lykes said. “Tough one (Monday) night. DeSoto’s a tough ballclub…it made (the team) upset. And we knew we needed a bounce back win.”
Junior forward TJ Wiggins paced all Green Dragon scorers with 18 points. It marked his third consecutive game in double digits since returning to the rotation after he missed the last six games.
Since returning, he averaged 14 points per game with contests of 14 against Hardee last Friday, 10 against in the loss to DeSoto and his 18 on Tuesday.
“He’s just been working hard,” Lykes said. “Getting back to work and listening to coaching and following directions.”
His first basket came late in the first quarter, a lay-up on a pick-and-roll with Jason Wyland. Being fouled on his attempt gave him the chance at a three-point play. After he sunk the free throw, Lake Placid led 17-9. However, two makes in the last 30 seconds for the Bulldogs – including a buzzer-beating midrange jumper – cut the lead to 17-13.
Wiggins had the first make of the second quarter. He looked to feed the ball inside to AJ Felton who was isolated on a smaller defender. After a second or two, he let one fly from the deep left wing. It was cash. Lake Placid went up 20-13.
He took almost all of the team’s attempts to start the quarter. His second was on a catch-and-shoot three but it missed badly. The third came on a pick-and-roll with Felton after a Bulldog make. The Green Dragons assessed both sides for entry passes to the block but none was there. So, Felton came out and Keveun Mason passed to him.
Wiggins came out to screen for a cutting Mason then set a screen for Felton. Driving into the lane, he dumped it off to Wiggins who had the easy lay-in. The lead was 22-15.
A pair of free throws after a Frostproof bucket put him at seven points with over five minutes left in the half. His final make of the quarter was on the same catch-and-shoot three he missed earlier. He nailed it to finish with 10 of Lake Placid’s 17 points in the quarter.
And they needed every one as the Bulldogs’ leading scorer in Jay Leonard got going. The Green Dragons did a good job holding him to one make in the first quarter. But that wasn’t the case in the second. He scored 12 of Frostproof’s 16 points that quarter including a late three to make it a 34-29 game. A score Lake Placid eventually took into the locker room.
Lykes said they knew Leonard liked to get to the rim. Thus the plan was to utilize that aggressiveness against him and draw charges with the expectation that might fluster him a little bit. Unfortunately, they lost him a few times.
After putting up 34 points in the first half, Lake Placid started out sluggish in the second. The Green Dragons scored just three points in the first five minutes of the second half. Two came on a fastbreak dish from Lazavion Brown to Wiggins for a lay-up and one came on a make from the line for Brown. LPHS was up only 37-34 at one point.
Lykes said an issue with the third quarter was just their inability to force turnovers. It’s a source of their offense.
However they kept the third at an 11-11 stalemate thanks to a bucket from Mason, a breakaway lay-up from Felton and seven free throw makes.
The fourth started with a pair of free throws for Brown due to a technical foul on Frostproof. He sank both for a 47-40 advantage. After the teams traded a possession each, Brown netted a triple from the wing off a pass from Ezekiel Daley in the corner. The lead was double digits now.
But back came the Bulldogs with a 7-0 run to narrow it to 50-47. That’s when Lake Placid went back to the well. Wyland found Wiggins in the corner and the sharpshooting big man sank his third 3-pointer of the night.
Wyland made it 55-47 with a pair of free throws. Although, Frostproof wasn’t in the mood to go away just yet. A putback, a free throw and a lay-up fuel a mini run to make it 55-52.
But Brown was having none of it. Again from the deep wing he hit nothing but net and the lead was six again. He then forced a turnover, raced up the court and drew a shooting foul. He made it one of two at the line. Lake Placid led 59-52.
The Lake Placid defense forced two more empty Bulldog possessions and had enough cushion to salt the game at the line. Free throws from Wyland and Brown combined for the final four points to secure the win.
Next up for the Green Dragons was a road matchup with Fort Meade on Friday. The last time they faced off, the Miners escaped with a 61-59 win over the Dragons at home. Well, this time it was Lake Placid that pulled out a close win as it defeated the Miners 62-61. The Green Dragons will have two more games on the road before finishing up the regular season at home on Feb. 2.