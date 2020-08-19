LAKE PLACID — The road to schools will be a smooth one for many students who have returned to school as Green Dragon Drive has been paved. Green Dragon Drive, the main road that leads to the entrance of Lake Placid Elementary and Lake Placid High schools, was dedicated and opened on Aug. 11 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
With the students and most faculty out of the school due to COVID-19, construction was able to start on May 15 and was open for travel on Aug. 11. “The project will remain open until the final inspections are done,” Utilities Director and Town Engineer Joe Barber said.
Barber did the engineering design work and because the Florida Department of Transportation required a separate inspection team, the town hired Polson Engineering.
Green Dragon Drive has had an overhaul, not simply repaving.
“The road was never constructed on a proper base, and is one of the most heavily trafficked roads in the town,” Barber said. “A total reconstruction was needed to properly repair its degrading condition. A few safety improvements were also included, such as the alignment adjustment of the northbound lane at the high school intersection, and realignment and proper marking of the pedestrian crosswalks. Improvements were also made to the sidewalk curb ramps as well as replacement of a water main located under the newly constructed road.”
The project was not cheap, but the town did get some major financial help in the form of a FDOT grant.
“Total Project Cost was $587,480. The FDOT grant provided $477,939; the town paid the overage of $109,541,” Barber said.
Town Administrator Phil Williams said Green Dragon Drive has been a priority of his for some time.
“When I was appointed town administrator in 2013, Green Dragon, the Lake Blue Water lines, implementation of a process of enforcement of the town’s annexation ordinance and establishing a work culture with the employees that was more positive, were all given to me as a priority from individual council members.”
Williams said there are several other roads that are a priority to pave/repair.
“Several smaller roads under the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) – Wirick alleyway, Railroad Track alleyway road, Plaza Avenue is a biggie, Hendrick’s Avenue is upcoming.”
Williams said the grant recognized the importance of the schools along Green Dragon and Lake Placid High School as being an emergency shelter that services the south end of the county. Williams was grateful for the help of others on the project.
“A significant thanks goes to former Highlands County engineer Ramon Gavarette for all of his help with the grant process,” he said.