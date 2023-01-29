LAKE PLACID — It was a rough way to end what was a promising regular season.
The Lake Placid girls varsity basketball team lost 40-13 to Discovery High School on Thursday and 44-27 to McKeel Academy on Friday to close out their schedule.
Head Coach Jovonni Shuler said he knew Discovery would be a tough matchup for his squad Thursday night. The now 16-3 Spartans possessed plenty of length and experience that gave the youthful Green Dragons plenty of trouble.
Shuler said the players seemed intimidated at first but started to play better once they settled down. The Spartans’ full court press only exacerbated the problems Lake Placid had against the much more confident team. Unfortunately the Dragons couldn’t make it a contest against the high quality squad. Shuler’s only goal for his team was to come out with energy. Though they failed to do it early on, that came later in the contest.
The Friday matchup with McKeel presented an opportunity for a rebound game. However, that didn’t seem to be the case. Despite the back-to-back losses, Lake Placid showed great strides in the 2022-2023 regular season.
After winning just one game between the previous two seasons, the Green Dragons finished the year with nine regular season victories and were one win away from an over .500 record. Lake Placid actually won four of its last five games heading into Thursday.
That’s not bad for a squad with a roster that lists eight freshmen, one sophomore and two juniors. Shuler said he was proud to see how his team overcame the bumps in the road and the tough games they played.
He said the area he saw the most improvement in was the fundamentals of some of his players.
“They have come a long way with the fundamentals,” he said. “Because when they first came in they couldn’t dribble without looking down, couldn’t pivot, didn’t know how to be shown the ball. So, I am very happy with how they have come along with the fundamentals of the game.”
But he won’t settle for that. Once districts are over they’ll head into the offseason and start building even higher.
However, first comes the district tournament. Lake Placid’s first matchup will be against Bayshore at Bill Ross Memorial Gymnasium as the Green Dragons will host the bracket. Shuler mentioned how several teams in the bracket are similar to Discovery.
“I just want to see us come out and compete, let’s bring that energy and compete,” he said.
