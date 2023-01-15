SEBRING — With winds howling off Lake Jackson, two teams played a game that left both extremely encouraged.

Lake Placid boys soccer (5-5-3) earned a 2-1 win over Sebring High School (1-11). With the win the Green Dragons end their regular season at .500 despite a troubling start to the season. Meanwhile, Sebring played one of its best games of the season even if it didn’t end favorably.

