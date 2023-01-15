SEBRING — With winds howling off Lake Jackson, two teams played a game that left both extremely encouraged.
Lake Placid boys soccer (5-5-3) earned a 2-1 win over Sebring High School (1-11). With the win the Green Dragons end their regular season at .500 despite a troubling start to the season. Meanwhile, Sebring played one of its best games of the season even if it didn’t end favorably.
Freshman Aaron Mojica netted two late-game goals within fewer than five minutes of each other that fueled the win for the Green Dragons.
His first came from just outside the right corner of the penalty area. Adrian Mojica worked the ball into the middle and drew several defenders. He made the pass to his brother Aaron who ripped the shot. The ball crossed the length of the goal and just out of Sebring goalkeeper Ivan Chavez’s reach.
The second seemed just as impressive. Chavez this time saved a shot from the right side but couldn’t keep his hands on it. Sebring tried to clear quickly but the ball dove into the ground and stopped right in front of Aaron. With his left foot, he rocketed a shot into the short side of the net just past Chavez.
Lake Placid coach Alix Jolicoeur was complimentary of Aaron’s performance on Friday. He mentioned how the shots he takes are so unexpected because they’re like surprise attacks.
His two goals gave Lake Placid not just a .500 record but its third win in as many games this week. The Green Dragons defeated Hardee, Clewiston and Sebring over the week.
“I told them ‘Listen, it’s a new year. We had a long break. Understand districts is on its way. But let’s go ahead and finish the season strong. Let’s go ahead and finish the season at least at .500,’” Jolicoeur said about talking to his team at the beginning of the week.
Either way it’s sliced that’s uplifting for a team heading into the postseason. But their eyes aren’t off the prize. Adrian Mojica said districts are the team’s main goal.
Meanwhile, Sebring coach James Ashley couldn’t say enough good things about how his team performed Friday night. He mentioned how last time his team played Lake Placid it took the lead and then fell apart in the second half. This time the Blue Streaks grabbed the lead thanks to the foot of Kuwoe Lamadine in the second half and kept up their intensity against the Green Dragons.
He believed Friday night’s game was a step in the right direction for the Streaks. Ashley could see how much the loss hurt to his players.
“They really wanted it and they wanted to finish it out,” he said. “And I’m proud of them. Because everything we’ve talked about was on display tonight. And we’ve had a lot not go our way but tonight was a turning point in our season.”
A big portion of their performance was thanks to how the defenders played. Ashley said Chavez was on it in the goal for the Streaks making big time saves for them while his center and outside backs played lights out.
“We weren’t letting them have it easy,” he said. “We made them work. We made them have to have a touch. And Lake Placid finished really well at the end. They did a very good job of finishing.”
One thing both teams had to deal with was wind gusts of 15 to 20 miles an hour coming off the lake. Balls in the air were altered off their course whether into or with it. Both teams had to make adjustments for it.
While Lake Placid’s season came to a close, the Blue Streaks still have two more games on their docket. One of those being a senior night matchup against the Frostproof Bulldogs on Tuesday.