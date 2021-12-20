SEBRING — Lake Placid High School boys soccer rebounded from a rough loss and beat cross-county rival Sebring Friday night.
The Green Dragons defeated the Blue Streaks 5-0 for their second win over Sebring this season. Lake Placid outscored SHS by a combined 9-0 over both meetings. This victory also provided a quick response to a 5-1 loss at LaBelle earlier in the week.
It’s the second time this season Head Coach Alix Jolicoeur’s team followed up a tough defeat with a convincing victory. It lost 5-0 at Bishop Verot on Dec. 7 then came back three days later to beat Avon Park 5-1.
“A very tough game, although we didn’t play up to our potential,” Jolicoeur said of the loss to the Cowboys. “But to come back and get a win against our rival team, it feels good and the boys feel good as well.”
Lake Placid’s leading goal scorer Adrian Mojica gave his team the lead with a beautiful shot off a series of volleys. He played the ball on the left side of the Sebring goal and fired one into the right side of the net.
That was the only goal scored for the rest of the half. That was due in part to some inability to capitalize by both attacks. A roadblock to Lake Placid’s success though was Blue Streak goalkeeper Angel Gonzalez. Head Coach James Ashley said there were several instances where he was one-on-one with an attacker and put a stop to it.
“He’s the reason why we didn’t get mercy-ruled,” Ashley said.
Unfortunately, he couldn’t keep the Green Dragons attack at bay in the second half. Within the first five minutes, Edvin Reyes netted a ball followed by Mojica’s second off a good through ball by Reyes.
Mojica later added another one to make 4-0 with the result well in-hand. His hat trick on Friday was his fifth of the year and his seventh multi-goal game. He sits inside the Top 10 in goals scored in Florida according to stats on MaxPreps.com.
“He seems to amaze me every evening,” Jolicoeur said. “He’s always come out and played hard…he had a good game tonight,”
The final goal of the night came from Max Troutman at the top of the box. He was able to weave through and get in position to fire it by Gonzalez.
The difference in this game it seemed was just teams capitalizing on the chances they earned. Ashley felt like his team had a good number of them to make this game closer on the scoreboard but they couldn’t take advantage. His back line was doing a good job of denying shots and getting to the ball but the offense couldn’t perform.
They did have a prime opportunity late in the second half for a goal as Logan Meixner was one-on-one with Eliazar Palacios. But the Lake Placid goalkeeper made a pair of spectacular saves to preserve the shutout.
Meanwhile, Jolicoeur said his team didn’t really do that in the first half but was able to in the final 40 minutes. The attack seemed to be quite aggressive on breakaways, which they worked on.
The Blue Steaks sit at 0-7-2 with only a few games left in the season. Ashley believed his team is not the same as the one he started the season with.
“Anybody who’s seen us playing the first few games of the year and saw us play tonight, you’re looking at the score you’re like ‘Well, that’s kind of similar,’” Ashley said. “But you’re seeing a team that is starting to find some things.”
Meanwhile, the Green Dragons will look to make it two wins in a row as they host a 7-1 DeSoto County team on Monday.
“That’s the game we’ve been waiting on and it’s an evenly matched team,” Jolicoeur said. “…the players know each other. So that’s the game we’re looking forward to.”