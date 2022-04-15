AVON PARK — The Lake Placid Green Dragons varsity baseball team, behind a strong pitching effort by Holden Martin, beat the Avon Park Red Devils at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park 5-1 on Tuesday night to string together their third straight victory to improve to 9-10 on the season and 2-1 in 3A District 7. The loss dropped the Red Devils to 10-6 overall and 1-1 in the district.
After going down in order in the first inning, Lake Placid posted a run in the second as Owen Phypers led off with a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Eli Ming. With two outs, Parker Griffin doubled into left field to drive in Phypers and give Lake Placid a 1-0 lead after two innings.
Lake Placid tallied up three more runs in the top of the third inning. Landon Goodwin got the ball rolling with a one out single into left field and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Donovan Lusby.
Goodwin later advanced to third on a passed ball and Josh Morgan walked to put runners on the corners with two outs. With that, Avon Park intentionally walked Owen Phypers to load the bases with two outs.
Eli Ming responded to the pressure of the moment with a single into left field that drove in Goodwin to make the score 2-0 and kept the bases loaded with two outs. Jacob Morgan followed with an infield single to short that drove in Josh Morgan and again kept the bases loaded with two outs and the Green Dragons padding their lead to 3-0.
Parker Griffin brought home the third run of the inning for Lake Placid, not with a base hit, but instead being hit by a pitch to bring home Phypers as the Green Dragons finished the third inning with a 4-0 lead.
The Green Dragons capped off their scoring in the fourth inning after James Swafford led off the inning with a double in left field and later scored on a single by Goodwin to give Lake Placid a 5-0 lead after four innings.
Lake Placid pitcher Holden Martin baffled the Red Devil hitters as he scattered out five hits in six innings pitched with six strikeouts. Avon Park finally managed to score a run in the bottom of the sixth on a deep sacrifice fly into left field by Eric Harrison that drove in Jalan Gordon to make the final score 5-1 as both teams went scoreless in the seventh inning.
Avon Park travels to play IMG Academy Silver on Friday. Lake Placid will home on Tuesday against Glades Central.