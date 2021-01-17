SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Soccer team continues to make improvements, though they have not quite solved the riddle of county rival, the Lake Placid Green Dragons, as they fell short on a 3-1 decision at Fireman’s Field in Sebring on Friday night.
The Blue Streaks fell to 3-7-2 on the season as the Green Dragons improved to 10-3-3.
“I was pleased with our effort,” said Sebring Head Coach James Ashley. “Obviously we want to win, I think if you watched the game tonight, we are 3-7, they are 10-3, I felt it was two evenly matched teams playing tonight.”
Lake Placid won the first meeting against Sebring 4-0, and Sebring tried to flip the script on their own field.
Midway through the first half, the Blue Streaks took a 1-0 lead off a corner kick from the right side by Adrian Orduna that came down in front of the Lake Placid goal and was headed in by Trace Lackey.
Lake Placid returned the favor at the 28-minute mark in the first half as Adrian Mojica broke free on the right side and planted a shot into the net to tie the game at one.
The Green Dragons had an opportunity to take the at 36 minutes with a 25-yard free kick that was deflected by the Sebring goal keeper and sailed high over the goal as the two teams went into intermission still tied at one.
As the match increased in physicality and intensity, Lake Placid showed why they are they standard in which other teams compare themselves to in taking the lead at the 4:30 mark in the second half on a corner kick on the right side that was headed in by Oby Vega to give the Green Dragons a 2-1 lead.
As both teams battled back and forth on the field and the physical nature of the game increased, infractions were called setting up free kicks. At 22 minutes, the Green Dragons were able to take advantage as Jose Vargas drilled a 30-yard free kick above the outstretched arms of the Sebring goalkeeper into the back of the net to give Lake Placid a 3-1 lead.
Both teams had opportunities to score, though they were not able to as the Green Dragons held on to the 3-1 win.
Lake Placid has a busy week coming up as they travel to DeSoto on Tuesday and LaBelle on Thursday before finishing the regular season on Friday at home against Discovery.
The Blue Streaks travel to Fort Pierce on Tuesday to play Westwood and host Lake Wales on Friday.