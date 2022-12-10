AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils boys basketball team (2-4) finds themselves mired in a three-game slide after a 69-55 loss to the Lake Placid Green Dragons (3-2) at home on Thursday night.
Lake Placid rebounded from a loss to Labelle on Tuesday, in which they had a seven-point lead late in the game only to lose by three, 60-57.
The first quarter indicated that the Red Devils and Green Dragons were going to be in a highly contested and physical game as both teams attempted to penetrate the paint for short jumpers, layups and drawing fouls.
During this time Lake Placid took 10 free throw shots to Avon Park’s two and held a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Avon Park started the second quarter making one of two free throws before Lake Placid scored 15 unanswered points with Keveun Mason scoring four and Lazavion Brown posting five as the Green Dragons held a 28-12 lead with under five minutes to play in the half.
The Red Devils battled back, outscoring the Green Dragons the rest of the half 14-7 with Jermaine Meyers scoring eight points for Avon Park to cut Lake Placid’s lead to nine at the half, 35-26.
Avon Park started the second half with seven points, five by Jose Silva as they chipped down Lake Placid’s lead to two points to make the score 35-33.
Lake Placid responded with a 9-3 run with Mason adding six points as the Green Dragons expanded their lead back to eight, 44-36 with three minutes left in the third quarter.
The Green Dragons maintained their lead and added four to it as the third quarter ended with Lake Placid leading 52-40.
Lake Placid held a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter as a 3-pointer by Devin Brown and Ezekiel Daley kept the Green Dragon’s lead at 14; 56-42 and 64-50 respectively and won the game by a 69-55 final score.
Lake Placid’s Lazavion Brown scored 20 points to lead the Green Dragons. Travis Wiggins added 19 and Keveun Mason racked up 16 in the win.
Martice Spears led the Red Devils with 20 points and Jermaine Myers posted 16 points in the loss.
Lake Placid hosted the Fort Meade Miners (0-3) on Friday and plays the Hardee Wildcats on the road on Monday before hosting the Clewiston Tigers on Tuesday.
Avon Park is off until Tuesday when they host the Lake Region Thunder (4-2) and then travel to Sebring on Friday.