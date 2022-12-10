AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils boys basketball team (2-4) finds themselves mired in a three-game slide after a 69-55 loss to the Lake Placid Green Dragons (3-2) at home on Thursday night.

Lake Placid rebounded from a loss to Labelle on Tuesday, in which they had a seven-point lead late in the game only to lose by three, 60-57.

Recommended for you