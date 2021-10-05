WAUCHULA — The Lake Placid Green Dragons Swim/Dive team swept through the Hardee Invitational, winning 12 of the 24 events with the girls winning five of 12 and the boys placing first in seven events.
The Green Dragons Girls team amassed 648 team points with the Sebring Blue Streaks in a close second with 586, winning four events. The Hardee Wildcats placed third overall with 422 points and two event wins, the Avon Park Red Devils came in fourth with 265 and the Frostproof Bulldogs in fifth with 69.
Lake Placid also won the boys team title with 576 points and seven event wins. Hardee came in second with 498, Avon Park in third with 426. Sebring came in fourth with 409 points and Frostproof finished fifth with 17.
Event winners are listed:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: Lake Placid 2:05.30; Reagan Lightsey, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: Lake Placid 1:51.97; Tyler Baker, Charlie Arseneau, Eli Ming and Daniel Maulden.
Girls 200 Freestyle: Hardee’s Morgan Dickey 2:09.76.
Boys 200 Freestyle: Hardee’s Aiden Thomas 2:03.45.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz 2:23.48.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: Lake Placid’s Keith Sigrist 2:27.27.
Girls 50 Freestyle: Lake Placid’s Chelsea Leblanc 27.92.
Boys 50 Freestyle: Lake Placid’s Tyler Baker 23.87.
Girls 1 Meter Diving: Sebring’s Emma Rowe 386.90.
Boys 1 Meter Diving: Unattached – Quinn Scarborough 428.70.
Girls 100 Butterfly: Lake Placid’s Chloe Leblanc 1:06.69.
Boys 100 Butterfly: Sebring’s Wyatt Lundy 1:06.35. Lundy edged out Lake Placid’s Eli Ming, who finished second at 1:06.90.
Girls 100 Freestyle: Lake Placid’s Reagan Lightsey at 1:00.68, beating teammate Chelsea Leblanc by less than a second at 1:01.51.
Boys 100 Freestyle: Lake Placid’s Tyler Baker 52.58.
Girls 500 Freestyle: Hardee’s Morgan Dickey 5:51.27.
Boys 500 Freestyle: Hardee’s Dalton Johnson 5:55.56.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 1:50.60; Reagan Lightsey, Brooke Moon, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 1:36.88; Daniel Maulden, Zach Ward, Keith Sigrist and Tyler Baker.
Girls 100 Backstroke: Sebring’s Meagan Glisson 1:11.51.
Boys 100 Backstoke: Lake Placid’s Will Waldron 1:05.79. Avon Park’s Will Barben finished second with a time of 1:06.65.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz 1:17.31.
Boys 100 Breastroke: Lake Placid’s Keith Sigrist 1:13.96. Sebring’s Dylan Bond 1:14.71 came in second. Both shaved over half a second off their times.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: Sebring 4:24.92; Madeline Swain, Kyara Chambers, Leila Henry and Meagan Glisson.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: Hardee 3:43.63; Jake Stephens, Dalton Johnson, Aiden Thomas and Derrick Reschke. Lake Placid; consisting of Eli Ming, Zach Ward, Keith Sigrist and Will Waldron, finished second with a time of 3:44.65.
Avon Park will be hosting a meet today and Lake Placid will be hosting the Heartland Invitational this Friday and Saturday in Lake Placid.