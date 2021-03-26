LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons offense sent everyone home early Wednesday night.
The Lake Placid High School softball team walloped the Glades Day School Lady Gators in an 18-3 four-inning-run-rule home victory. Head Coach Gus Diez’s squad is now 5-2 in the month of March according to Gamechanger.
Glades Day took an early lead in the first inning with back-to-back singles by Deyami Meredith and Jenna Smith. But Lake Placid pitching recorded three straight outs to retire the Gators side.
Now it was LPHS’s turn to bat. And boy did it get off to a roaring start.
Six straight batters reached base before Glades Day even recorded its first out. Lake Placid tied the game 1-1 thanks to a hit by pitch walk from Kaylee Underwood with the bases loaded. Jenna Gutierrez then cleared the bases with a triple to left field. Lilly Canevari scored Gutierrez with a single through shortstop.
Caidence Lingenfelter broke the game open from there as she doubled to left field, scoring Canevari and the previously walked Makenzi Durbano to push it to 7-1. A third extra base hit, a double by Kaylee Mitchell, made it 8-1 before the Gators retired the side.
“It’s a good feeling,” Diez said of his team’s first-inning explosion. “When you have eight runs (in the first inning), you know you’re pretty much going to dominate that game.”
After a scoreless second, the Gators put up another run after Meredith singled, advanced on an error by Lingenfelter and scored on a wild pitch by Kaylee Mitchell. Although, once again, the Green Dragons limited the damage to just one run.
Lake Placid started the bottom of the third with another string of multiple at-bats before a single out was recorded. After an Ashlynn Cole single, the Green Dragons took advantage of Meredith, now in at pitcher, struggles to find the zone. They worked four straight walks after the hit and extended the lead 10-2. And Lake Placid wasn’t done.
Like Gutierrez, Underwood cleared the bases with a smashed triple to left field.
Diez said the first pitcher of the game, Carla Brown, pitched at a velocity lower than what his team was used to. The Green Dragons then faced the higher velocity Meredith. They had to make the adjustment. And Underwood’s triple was a great example of that.
Brown hit Underwood in her first at-bat and was way ahead against Meredith in her second one.
“I just told her to make the adjustment,” Diez said. “It has to be at your front leg. And that’s where you want to explode and have quick hands in. And (the) next pitch she did it.”
Underwood herself scored on a passed ball during Gutierrez’s at-bat — giving Lake Placid a commanding 14-2 lead.
The Gators scored another single run in the top of the fourth to make it 14-3. And the Green Dragons came right back with another multi-run inning to put the game away.
Lingenfelter led off with a double and scored thanks to two wild pitches. A walk by Patterson and another double by Mitchell gave Garduno runners on second and third with no outs. She singled to center field to bring her team within one run of the mercy rule.
She stole second and tagged up on a fly ball. After another out, Canevari rocketed the second pitch she saw into left field for the game-clinching run.
Lake Placid ended the day 12-for-23 at the plate with nine walks, 18 runs scored, 16 batted in and six extra base hits including two triples.
Though they worked so many walks, Diez is always telling his players to keep an aggressive approach at the plate. If the pitch is there, swing at it.
Underwood led the team with four RBIs while Lingenfelter and Mitchell tied for a team-high two doubles apiece.
Garduno was all over the stat sheet. She recorded two hits, drove in two runs and scored two herself plus swiped a bag. And she’s just a freshman.
“She’s a good ballplayer,” Diez said. “She’s actually never played shortstop before. And I threw in there and she’s taken (on) the job pretty well. She’s probably one of my most solid defensive players and hitting-wise, she’s got a great eye for the ball and she hits the ball well.”
Diez expects that kind of performance from his team. And, despite the mercy rule victory, still felt there were little mistakes they needed to clean up. Especially with a cross-county rivalry matchup with Sebring looming tonight.
“Doesn’t matter what your record is, it’s always a strong rivalry against them,” Diez said.
The Blue Streaks and Green Dragons square off at 6 p.m. today at Sebring High School.