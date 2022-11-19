New Lake Placid girls basketball coach Jovonni Shuler is bringing a new energy and vast knowledge of the game to the team. Born and raised locally, he went on to play Division 1 basketball for Savannah State University and then played professionally overseas for 10-and-a-half years in 10 different countries. During that time Coach Shuler spent four of those years coaching an under-21 group; two years with girls and two years with boys.
“We are going to be better this year and we plan on getting better every year,” Shuler said. “Overall, we want to improve the whole program. We have a young group of girls, and building these girls up, in time will attract more girls to play organized ball, improve the entire program in Lake Placid.”
The Green Dragons have a lot of new freshman players, a handful of sophomores and only two juniors playing this season.
The coach went on to say that practices are going well and they are progressing. They have been working on the fundamentals, introducing the game and by doing this the girls have drastically improved.
Even though the team is composed of young players, coach Shuler said he is impressed with a few of them off the bat. He says his freshmen Kenise and Khnaya Madison are both very athletic, work very hard, are dedicated and pick up the game very quickly. Junior Antranique Felton is coming from cheer and will be one of their key players.
Felton is also a team leader, along with Khnaya Madison, according to the coach. He describes Madison being the vocal leader and Felton being the leader that leads by example.
“Our team has a lot of potential this year and we are striving together to be the best”, said Felton.
Khnaya Madison added, “We are going to push hard, we are determined to do great.”
When asked what is your team goal, the girls said in unison to win more than one game. However, they both described some personal goals that they had this year. Felton scored 25 points last year in a game and her goal is to better that this year.
Whereas Khnaya Madison stated her goal was to improve her skills and drop more than four points in a game, beat her middle school record.
“Sophomore, Taraje Walker is another player that stands out,” Shuler said. “Taraje has point guard duty, she will have a lot on her shoulders.”
Shulersaid offensively, the Dragons are working getting the players to move a lot, move the ball and let them play the game.
“Defensively we are working on applying pressure to get those easy steals and easy baskets,” he said.
Coach Shuler and the team are confident and are looking forward to their season.