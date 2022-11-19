SNS-athlpgirlshoops111922c.jpg

Lake Placid coach Jovonni Shuler gives pointers to his team during practice.

 JENNIFER SHIFLET/CORRESPONDENT

New Lake Placid girls basketball coach Jovonni Shuler is bringing a new energy and vast knowledge of the game to the team. Born and raised locally, he went on to play Division 1 basketball for Savannah State University and then played professionally overseas for 10-and-a-half years in 10 different countries. During that time Coach Shuler spent four of those years coaching an under-21 group; two years with girls and two years with boys.

“We are going to be better this year and we plan on getting better every year,” Shuler said. “Overall, we want to improve the whole program. We have a young group of girls, and building these girls up, in time will attract more girls to play organized ball, improve the entire program in Lake Placid.”

