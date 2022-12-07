Many of my readers know that I am an aquarist: a person who keeps or maintains an aquarium. I am not a fisheries biologist or ichthyologist, I’m just a regular guy who loves fish.
Those of you who have been to my house have witnessed my obsession with this hobby. At any given time, I have had as few as seven aquariums, and as many as 35 set up and running either in my office or in one of my garages. Sizes range from 5-gallon fry tanks to 150-gallon community tanks, and everywhere in-between.
I became an aquarist because of my other obsessive hobby, fishing. Way back in the 70’s when I first started fishing bass tournaments, I was curious to see how largemouth bass strike a lure. So, the obvious thing to do was to set up a large aquarium and stock it with bass fry.
It was amazing to watch the small fish eat and grow, and as they did, study how they got along; how they reacted to light; and how some were overly aggressive, while others were relatively passive.
As they grew, I was amazed at their curiosity; how they sometimes studied a plastic worm before striking, and what, if any difference color made to them.
Eventually, I added additional aquariums and over the last 50 years I’ve raised everything from guppies to peacock bass; including red-bellied piranhas and ferocious black piranhas years ago when I lived in Ohio.
Today, I mostly raise African Cichlids, but I also maintain about 35 different species of other fish, and I’m always adding a few more. Most of my fish I purchased on-line from different fish farms from Florida to California, often paying exorbitant fees to have them shipped overnight to me. And of course, occasionally, some don’t travel well and arrive D.O.A.
So, imagine my surprise to find a local fish farm in Lake Placid. They’ve been around for years. I don’t know how I could have not known about them sooner.
Last week, my neighbor Bob Fromhartz and I drove over to Green Lake Tropical Fish Farm in Lake Placid, and I was impressed with the size and scope of their operation.
The farm is a family-owned business, and on my first trip I met one of the owners named Carlos. He’s a big, friendly guy who goes well out of his way to help you find exactly what you’re looking for, while pointing out the hundreds of varieties of tropical fish they raise. (They also sell chicken eggs)
The farm is located on 10 acres in Lake Placid. It is 100% family-owned and operated so all their fish receive the best of care and portray the best qualities. They currently have 42 functional ponds, 20 8-by-4-foot concrete tanks, five 8-by-8-foot concrete tanks, three 8-by-16-foot concrete tanks and 20 700-gallon plastic tanks.
They sell both retail and wholesale, opening daily from noon to 6 p.m.
On my first trip, I purchased a couple of discus and some huge angelfish. But, of course, I had to go home and set up a couple of new aquariums for my new fish.
On my second trip to the farm the other day, I purchased more fish and had the opportunity to meet Carlos’s brother, Ernesto.
Together they gave me a tour of the facility as I found more and more fish to add to my collection, along with a huge lily pad for my koi pond.
Since I have two outdoor koi ponds, I couldn’t help from buying more koi. They have 3-inch koi in a tank by themselves, along with tanks of 4-inch koi, 5-inch, 6-inch and 7-inch, each at a different price point. If you enjoy koi and you’re looking to add to an existing pond, or maybe you’re thinking of building a new one, you need to check out the Koi at Green Lakes Tropical Fish Farms. You can’t beat their prices.
Check them out at http://www.green lakefarm.com/ or give them a call at 786-236-4850. They have some great pictures on their Facebook page too, along with even more information.
Carlos and Ernesto will be happy to show you around. There’s a lot to see.
- Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today, the News-Sun and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with three books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.