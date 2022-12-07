Many of my readers know that I am an aquarist: a person who keeps or maintains an aquarium. I am not a fisheries biologist or ichthyologist, I’m just a regular guy who loves fish.

Those of you who have been to my house have witnessed my obsession with this hobby. At any given time, I have had as few as seven aquariums, and as many as 35 set up and running either in my office or in one of my garages. Sizes range from 5-gallon fry tanks to 150-gallon community tanks, and everywhere in-between.

