SEBRING — Operation Green Light set records this year.
The annual period for people to pay off tickets and get their driving licenses reinstated without paying the late fees brought in more than $100,000 in fees and put 73 drivers back on the road.
Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller Jerome Kaszubowski said the Highlands County Courthouse saw a record crowd of people last Thursday and Friday. Collections have risen each year, almost doubling.
In 2019, the Clerk of Courts Office collected $13,456.
In 2020, fees collected increased to $20,293, with 22 licenses reinstated.
In 2021, the fees collected increased to $68,278, with 42 licenses reinstated.
This year’s collections reached $100,354, with 73 licenses reinstated.
Each year, on specified dates, anyone with a suspended driver’s license from outstanding fines sent to collections can go to the Clerk’s Office at the Highlands County Courthouse and pay traffic fines or criminal fines in person without the late fees. The Clerk’s Office also had phone numbers for people to pay with a credit card.
Kaszubowski said he believes the amount of fees and number of reinstated licenses will plateau at some point. For now, it’s bringing in more people each year.
Antonia Rivera, public information officer for the Clerk’s Office, reports that some of the customers had interesting names for the event when they asked directions on where to go to pay fines.
Some of the most humorous names included: “Green Light Special,” “Operation Red Light Green Light,” “Green Day Special,” “Green Day Operation,” “Operation Green Dot Com,” “Amnesty Special,” “Green Light Operation” and “The Greenhouse Effect.”