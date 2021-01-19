SEBRING — James Paul Griswold, 30, Sebring, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies about 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. He is being charged with amphetamine trafficking, 14 grams or over and drug possession.
The HCSO arrest report shows a deputy was patrolling the area of DeSoto City Road when he observed a Buick with a certain tag number. Dispatch advised the deputy the tag matched a stolen tag from Lake Placid.
The deputy performed a traffic stop. Griswold was driving and had a passenger with him. The deputy was familiar with Griswold and did not believe he had a valid driver’s license, which dispatch confirmed.
The occupants exited the vehicle. Griswold allegedly gave the deputy permission to search the vehicle as he stood in front of the deputy’s car. The report states, Griswold asked if he could smoke a cigarette and asked a deputy to get a lighter from the center console.
While getting the lighter, the deputy saw what he thought was a baggy with narcotics in the cup holder. Another deputy found a small baggy with a crystal-like substance in the cup holder and another larger baggy with the same type of substance between the driver’s and passenger’s seats.
The substance in the baggies field-tested positive for methamphetamine that totaled 15 grams. The deputy arrested Griswold.