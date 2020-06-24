SEBRING — On Saturday, Highlands County sheriff's deputies arrested a Sebring man after finding a stolen truck at his residence.
Ronald Eugene Grizzard II has been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, when they found a grey 2007 Chevrolet 2500HD single-cab pickup in front of his apartment at Silver Sands Resort in Sebring. The truck was reported stolen out of Hardee County.
Arrest reports state that at 8:12 a.m. Saturday, deputies arrived at the apartment complex on State Road 17 in Sebring, looking for Grizzard. Reports said deputies had an active warrant for him out of DeSoto County for grand theft and a report from Hardee County that he had been seen driving out of the county in a stolen vehicle.
In addition to the vehicle color, make and year model description, deputies were told it had an English Chevrolet sticker on the tailgate and a red "X" on the 4x4 emblem.
Deputies also learned that a certain woman, not mentioned here, often accompanied him.
While canvassing the area, deputies found a Chevy truck matching that description in front of Grizzard's apartment with a different license plate than the one reported.
After running the plate, deputies learned it actually belonged to a white Ford. The vehicle identification number (VIN) did come back as the stolen truck from Hardee County, reports said.
Hardee County officials confirmed the vehicle as stolen, reports said, so deputies made contact with people at the apartment, who initially said they didn't know who was driving the truck or to whom it belonged.
People there also initially said no one else was at home, but a witness told deputies that they had seen a tall, white man and white woman with blonde hair in the truck.
Deputies continued to canvass the area, reports said, and found a second and third witness who said that over the previous week they had seen a tall, white stock-build man driving the truck and a white blonde woman riding in the passenger seat. Witnesses said they didn't know the couple's names, but could identify them on sight.
Both witnesses also told deputies they had seen the couple entering and leaving the suspect apartment, so deputies visited again. That time, people there confirmed that the couple were at home.
After receiving a Miranda warning, Grizzard said he did not wish to speak to deputies, "because there was no reason to talk," reports said.
Deputies then checked again with witnesses, who said Grizzard was the one they saw driving in the previous week. A fourth witness said Grizzard has had the truck for approximately a month.
Reports said deputies contacted the owner, who said Grizzard did not have consent to borrow or have the truck.
Deputies then arrested and charged Grizzard, reports said.