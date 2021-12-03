SEBRING — A former Avon Park Winn-Dixie employee goes on trial Monday on charges he molested a child who had been shopping with her parents.
According to the arrest affidavit describing the allegations against Tim Lynn Hero, the victim and Hero had spoken during the family’s earlier trips to the store. The girl had made friends with the 56-year-old store employee.
Then, in July 2017, as her family shopped for groceries, the little girl struck up a conversation with Hero. He then invited the victim into the employee-only area of the store, according to the arrest affidavit. Hero walked her through the two-way swinging doors that led to a stock room. He then allegedly kissed her and groped her, then, prosecutors say, offered her $20 to enter the men’s room. She agreed and the two went to the stall furthest from the bathroom door. He allegedly molested her in the stall.
The father of the victim then entered the bathroom and allegedly found the two with their pants down. He pulled the girl away from Hero and took her into the store, yelling for employees to call the police.
The store video system captured Hero walking the girl in the store, into the storage area, and then into the bathroom, but there is no video showing the two while they occupied the stall. According to attorney Peter Brewer, who will defend Hero at his trial Monday, because there is no videotape showing the alleged molestation, prosecutors must rely on the testimony of the child victim. She already has described the acts Hero allegedly performed in the stall in a taped deposition. The father’s testimony is limited to what he saw – the two pulling up their pants – as he opened the stall door.
Calling the state’s case weak, Brewer told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada during a hearing Tuesday, “There is no forensic evidence here, no confession, no corroborating evidence except for testimony.”
Instead, the case largely relies on something known as child hearsay testimony, a statement made by a child victim to a third party describing any act of child abuse or neglect. That adult then testifies as to what the child says. Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives also interviewed the father of the victim, but the defense moved on Aug. 17 to strike the testimony of the child victim as well as the testimony of other children in her family who professed to have knowledge of Hero’s alleged relationship with the victim.
In September, Estrada ruled that he would allow child hearsay evidence, but placed limits on which parts of that testimony the jury may hear. The charges concern a minor child, so the case’s online documents are locked from view to the public.
On Tuesday, Estrada also ruled in Brewer’s favor on a motion to exclude a necklace.
Brewer argued that the necklace had no relevance, adding that there was no evidence showing Hero ever possessed the necklace.
However, prosecutor Norda Nathalie Swaby Boggs urged Estrada to allow evidence that proves the family identified Hero’s vehicle in the parking lot at Winn-Dixie and elsewhere.
“There is sufficient testimony that family members have recognized the truck in the parking lot and that it belonged to the defendant,” Estrada told Swaby.
Jury selection in the four-year-old case is Monday; the trial could start as early as Tuesday.
He is charged with five counts of molesting a child under 16 (5 years each count); two counts of lewd and lascivious battery (15 years each count); child abuse (5 years); and interference with custody (5 years).