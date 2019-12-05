LAKE PLACID — Dakota Christphor Joe Grosse, 22, of 144 Orange St. in Lake Placid, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 2 at 5:45 a.m. He is facing charges of failing to register as required by a sex offender and probation violation.
According to the arrest report, the arresting deputy said Grosse had completed 25 Florida Department of Law Enforcement sex offender registrations forms from April 2016 to August 2019. The report further stated Grosse was to register four times per year: in the month of his birth (August), February, May and November.
Despite a visit from a deputy on Oct. 26 and confirming Grosse knew he had to register in November, Grosse failed to do so.
On Dec. 2, the same deputy met up with Grosse at his home and asked him when he was scheduled to register. Grosse answered the deputy that he was due in December. The deputy asked for proof from any registration from the HCSO. After he found one, Grosse was arrested for not registering in November.
Grosse was adjudicated guilty on July 2, 2013 on two counts of attempted sexual battery by someone under 18 years old on a victim under 12.
On Feb. 26, 2018, Grosse was adjudicated guilty for failing to register a change of residence or name change, according to records at the Clerk of County Court website. He received a two-year probation sentence.
Grosse is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond on the probation violation and has a $10,000 bond on charge of failing to register.