Justice Janie R. Grosshans of the Florida Supreme Court remarked Thursday how Americans today find ways to divide themselves.
“We draw lines at every possible place,” Grosshans said, “and many political or social disagreements turn into ‘us versus them’ with startling swiftness.”
She said social media interaction leads to arguments and politics degenerates into extremism when a democratic society must have civility and collaboration.
“Currently, most citizens don’t have much faith in our constitutional democracy,” Grosshans said. “Only one in five Americans say they trust the government to do what is right most of the time.”
This decline in engagement is reversible, she said. A functioning democracy depends on an informed, responsible and capable citizenry, and Grosshans cites Aristotle’s definition of good citizens: Those who have “the power and qualities necessary to participate in the administration of the state.”
She argues, then, that good citizenship is learned, and civic education is necessary to preserve democracy and its process. At the core, the system depends on trusting ordinary people to make decisions for themselves because they can communicate, debate and reason with one another.
The nation’s founders understood this need for civic education, Grosshans said, so that people must not only know how government works, but why it was founded and set up as it is.
“Unfortunately, our civic education is not meeting the standard,” Grosshans said, stating that few people know much about The U.S. Supreme Court or other branches of government, including the names or basic functions of all three branches.
She blames a national neglect of civic education, citing a 2018 study that saw improvements in reading and math scores, but not civics or history. She said, civics teachers are usually not well supported, they must teach large numbers of students and shoulder more non-teaching responsibilities than other teachers.
She said 30% of students say they never took part in a civics debate of any kind, leaving them unequipped to participate in governance.
What’s to be done? Grosshans said many have said the United States must improve general knowledge of government and teach the skills to participate in it.
She points to early-20th century activist Jane Addams, who said, “America’s future will be determined by the home and the school. The child becomes largely what he is taught; hence we must watch what we teach, and how we live.”
Teaching, Grosshans said, is the easy part: Ensuring students know that the government does not grant rights, but secures them by maintaining order and equality.
“How we live is a bit of a greater challenge,” Grosshans said. “Civic engagement requires both civility and collaboration, two values seemingly cast aside in our modern, social-media influenced world.”
She said civility, the ability to be courteous, even with those with whom one disagrees, will help show respect for others with humility about one’s own perspective, recognizing that one does not have to fight every battle.
“The more there is at stake, the more necessary collaboration becomes,” Grosshans said.
Appointed to the Florida Supreme Court on Sept. 14, 2020, by Governor Ron DeSantis and to the Fifth District Court of Appeal in 2018 by then-Governor Rick Scott, Grosshans has also served as an Orange County court judge in Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit, according to supremecourt.flcourts.gov.
Raised in Brookhaven, Miss., she graduated cum laude from the University of Mississippi School of Law. When admitted to the Florida Bar, she served as an assistant state attorney for the Ninth Circuit, and later founded her own law firm, practicing family law and criminal defense for nearly 10 years.
She also has volunteered frequently as a guardian ad litem with the Orange County Legal Aid Society, and regularly speaks to lawyers and law students on the challenges of practicing law; on the role of judges, professionalism and respect in the legal profession, and on both criminal and family law.