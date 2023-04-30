A gift basket for Grosshans

Justice Jamie R. Grosshans of the Florida Supreme Court, at left, upon getting a gift basket of Highlands County products — including caladium bulbs and Everglades Seasoning — from Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, confesses her Mississippian affinity for gift baskets to Highlands County Bar Association members at the Law Day Awards Luncheon.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

Justice Janie R. Grosshans of the Florida Supreme Court remarked Thursday how Americans today find ways to divide themselves.

“We draw lines at every possible place,” Grosshans said, “and many political or social disagreements turn into ‘us versus them’ with startling swiftness.”

