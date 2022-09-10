SEBRING — Highlands County will soon be getting some much needed apartments. The Spanish Moss ECO Apartments officials broke ground on the new project in Spring Lake on Duane Palmer Boulevard on Aug. 26.

According to owner and general contractor Brad Kortbein, the property will consist of four buildings when all is said and done. The apartments will consist of one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths; two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, and two bedrooms, two baths. The kitchens will have granite counter tops, and washer and dryers are included.

