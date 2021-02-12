SEBRING — Graders had already begun digging out the retention ponds for the Bernie Little Distribution Center when company, construction and county officials officially broke ground on the project Thursday.
They then enjoyed refreshments under tents erected for the event on land at the corner of Scenic Highway and Sebring Parkway. Joe Little, son of business founder, Bernie Little Sr., quoted his contractor — Springer Construction President/Owner Jeremy Voss — as saying the 100,000-square-foot facility should be done by February 2022.
That’s the goal, Voss told the Highlands News-Sun, with the caveat that anything can happen in construction.
“We’re still ironing things out,” Voss said.
The graders, however, gave Joe Little all the confidence he needed in the timeline.
“When [I] pulled up and saw the dirt moving in the background, it became real that this was going to happen,” Joe Little told the crowd.
Either way, the building should allow the 48-year business, which has been in Highlands County for 36 years, to move out of its now too-small U.S. 98 facility but stay in Sebring and Highlands County.
Thursday’s event had the feel of a celebration, one that “brings out a village,” said Meghan DiGiacomo, Highlands County’s executive manager of Business and Economic Development, who added that finding a site to expand and retain the existing business involved finding a place with the right zoning, infrastructure and a signalized intersection, all of which the site has.
Joseph Little, the founder’s grandson, said the addition of a community center with outdoor patio and facilities for weddings is not unlike one he saw at another such distribution facility in Tampa. This one will include a beer garden and other amenities to help the business provide a celebration space for the community.
When he heard this new facility would be as big as the Bernie Little Distribution Center in Lakeland, Joe Little said, “Holy cow.”
When his son suggested an event center, “I told him he was crazy,” Joe Little said, “so, we’re having an event center.”
Joseph Little said the event center will have a full kitchen, indoor and outdoor space with room to host 500 people.
The working distribution center, he said, will retain the company’s 40 Highlands County employees, compared to the 105 in Lakeland. When county commissioners voted on rezoning the property in October 2019, the project faced some opposition from nearby residents about possible traffic impacts.
However, former commissioners like Greg Harris said the project would do what Development Services needed to do: Retain existing business and help it expand to create more tax base and employees.
Former commissioner Jim Brooks, on hand Thursday, asked where else in Highlands County one might find a 10,000-square-foot event space, other than the Alan Jay Arena at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
The Bernie Little space already has beverages on hand and will stand to have a fair amount of grass-field overflow parking.