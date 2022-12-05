CIA Foundation

CIA Officers Memorial Foundation staff members Calista Anderson, left, and Nancy Faucette, right, talk with students during a gathering for the current foundation scholarship recipients, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Ashburn, Va.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Calista Anderson was at a sleepover when the email from a friend arrived. She was 12 years old and had just experienced the worst moment of her life: Her mother had been killed while working overseas. The email offered a further jolt.

It linked to a news article revealing that, contrary to what she had been told, her mother hadn’t worked for the State Department. She was a CIA officer.

Recommended for you