If you drove Highway 27 last Saturday afternoon you were greeted by flag waving Americans in support of the 2nd Amendment. The oldest was Helen Preston, age 86, whose late husband served in World War II.
The 2nd Amendment states, “a well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” And in 2008 the Supreme Court ruled that the amendment protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia.
With that in mind the group talked among themselves about what happened between the late 1930’s and early 40’s when the Nazis Party took control of the media, then confiscated arms, then filled the youth with hateful propaganda, and finally murdered millions of Jews, often with the German people looking the other way out of fear and ignorance. The question asked by many at the rally was, “Is it beginning to happen here in America?”
One of the organizers was John Cook. He was born in Jamaica and said, “In 1973 the government of Jamaica took away guns and within a week murders were up 700% and there was a massive increase in burglaries. Without the 2nd Amendment the USA would be in the same place.”
Nineteen-year-old Luis Medina joined the crowd. He just joined the Navy and reports May 21st.
As the afternoon went on more and more people parked their cars, took a flag and joined the group. They were there to let elected officials know where they stood.
Another women commented how many others would have been murdered recently in a church shooting if some of the people attending the service had not had a gun to stop the murderer before he had the chance to killed more people. Another flag waver said, “What if the teller in our local bank had a gun last year. Would we have those five people murdered still with us?”
The event attracted 2nd Amendment flag wavers of all ages welcomed by passing horn blowing cars in seeming agreement.