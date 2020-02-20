SEBRING — This Through With Chew Week, Feb. 16-22, the Tobacco Free Partnership of Highlands County and the SWAT Chapter (Students Working Against Tobacco) are encouraging smokeless tobacco users to set a quit date. Each year, Through With Chew Week raises awareness about the dangers of smokeless tobacco use (chew, dip and snus [moist powder brand of snuff]) and the effective tools available to quit.
“Smokeless tobacco is not harmless and can cause serious health problems,” said Amanda John, “and we want residents in our area to know that Tobacco Free Florida has free tools and services to help them break the addiction.”
Smokeless tobacco is not harmless and can lead to nicotine addiction. Smokeless tobacco causes cancer of the mouth, esophagus and pancreas, as well as increased risk of death from heart disease or stroke. Smokeless tobacco can cause white or gray patches inside the mouth (leukoplakia) that can lead to cancer. It can also cause gum disease, tooth decay, and tooth loss.
Those looking to quit tobacco can create a personalized quit plan using Tobacco Free Florida’s free Quit Your Way tools and services. The Quit Your Way program offers free tools and services like Phone Quit, Group Quit and Web Quit, in addition to individual tools like text support, a Quit Guide and helpful emails. Free nicotine replacement therapy — nicotine patches, gum or lozenges — are available to tobacco users who are 18 or older, if medically appropriate.
For more information on quitting tobacco, call 1-877-U-CAN-NOW (1-877-822-6669) or visit tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway.