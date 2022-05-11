LAKE PLACID — A room full of citrus growers gathered Tuesday to hear a suggestion: “Grow bamboo.”
Presenters at a three-hour forum in the Lake Placid Government Center, led by Phillip Rucks of Rucks Citrus Nursery Inc., said varieties of the tall grass can provide edible shoots as well as lumber for homes and furniture.
“It’s never been commercially grown in the U.S.,” Rucks said, leaving early adopters with the job of gathering research and experience for others. “You can’t just call up your extension agent.”
Advantages he’s found are that growers can plant it once and harvest product off it for years, and that the plant sequesters carbon better than most, making it ideal for the sale of carbon credits.
Rucks said bamboo culms, the plantings, work best when planted 10-15 feet apart from each other, making them useful in irrigated groves. They use less total water, he said, but must be watered more often.
Local growers raised concerns about pests, water needs, potential markets and making the transition. They learned plantings take three years to show an income. Some in the audience crunched numbers at their tables and said it may take as long as 10 or 11 years to pay off initial startup costs.
Pam Fentress, owner of Lost Lake Groves in Lake Placid, said growers will need some transitional income to weather a switch to bamboo.
Grant funding may help. David and Kimberly Lott of Crop Disaster Recovery, a Lake Placid-based consulting firm, want to get growers into a federal program for climate-smart commodities, which could bring in $38 million, or $15,000 per acre, for transition in rural areas like Florida’s Heartland.
“We’re here because bamboo is the most exciting thing we’ve seen,” David Lott said.
Kim Lott said the current administration likes carbon-neutral crops, and bamboo is that.
Rucks said not all of the more than 500 varieties of bamboo can grow in Florida, but he and Beth Lamb, plant pathologist, think many good ones can. A domestic market appeals to other presenters, who work with foreign sources.
Bobby Wani, co-owner and president of International Specialty Products Inc., has operated out of Miami for 25 years, and buys from 20 or more Central and South American countries — as well as South Florida growers.
The Asian community would love to have fresh bamboo shoots, he said, but shoots are either frozen or canned. Anything shipped fresh loses much of its quality by the time it reaches port, he said.
“[Domestic] transportation is on our side,” Wani said.
Fred Murrell, founder and chief legal officer for Rizone Bamboo Inc., brought samples of paneling and flooring, including a laminated board — as wide and thick as a two-by-four — all used as lumber.
Like Wani, Murrell got started 25 years ago. His company built houses with bamboo structures. When clients wanted bamboo interiors, too, he looked into sources. He has a plant now in the Philippines, making 4-by-8-foot panels and “slats” — 10 feet long by 1.5 inches wide by a half-inch thick.
The panels, he said, are “stronger by weight than steel.”
His manufacturing capacity can only fill orders for 20-24 stores. After that, he’s tapped.
Murrell plans to build a plant in Florida — Labelle, most likely. He believes Florida can grow bamboo 20 feet high and 4-6 inches thick, as it grows in the Philippines.
It seems termites don’t attack the living or finished product, he said, but said it is vulnerable between being cut and being processed.
Also, the living plant appears resistant to wildfire, he said, another local concern.