SEBRING — As Highlands County citrus growers prepared for their annual meeting, they were putting in information to the Farm Service Agency on their losses to January freeze.
Ray Royce, executive director to the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, has urged members to get information to the agency about damage to their fruit and to the flush and bloom on their trees.
“Every bit of [data] is helpful to potentially building the case for disaster programming,” Royce wrote in a message to the members.
The Farm Service Agency, called the FSA, is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and serves all farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs — in this case, disaster recovery assistance.
Royce has asked growers to send their information, especially pictures, to Jenny Hoover of the FSA office in Okeechobee at jenny.hoover@usda.gov.
With less than a week before the March crop estimate comes out from the USDA, having that accurate information will make a difference in the overall prediction for the U.S. citrus crop, particularly in Florida where a combination of canker and greening had already decimated the industry in the last 20 years from harvesting 200 million 90-pound boxes of fruit to just under 45 million boxes.
The February estimate of 43.5 million boxes included a drop in the Valencia harvest from 27 million in January’s estimate to 26 million boxes.
Fortunately, all other varieties stayed steady in the February estimate at 17.5 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges, 4.1 million boxes of grapefruit and 800,000 boxes of tangerines and tangelos.
If this season’s harvest stays at 43.5 million boxes, it would still be 18% less than the 52.8 million boxes harvested last season and 35.5% less than the 67.4 million boxes harvested in the 2019-20 season.
Tonight’s 32nd annual meeting of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, held at the Seven — Sebring Raceway Hotel, will include speeches from Steve Johnson, chair of the Florida Citrus Commission, and Dr. Scott Angle, the University of Florida vice-president for Agriculture and Natural Resources, about issues affecting the industry.
In addition to the most recent hard freeze, citrus canker and citrus greening,
Florida growers have spent the last five years working to overcome the damage from Hurricane Irma, which blew fruit off the trees, knocked trees over and then killed the remaining tree roots with flooding rains.
Growers have also had to fight a flood or Mexican and Brazilian imported fruit saturating the market.