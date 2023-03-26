In this three-part series, the Highlands News-Sun looks at how local law enforcement responds to fatal accidents and their efforts to prevent more traffic deaths. This is the second part of that series.

The FHP also has traffic homicide investigators who use the same techniques as any police or sheriff detective that investigates a crime scene in a living room. When they learn of a fatal crash, the FHP investigators drive to Highlands County to reach the crash site.

