In this three-part series, the Highlands News-Sun looks at how local law enforcement responds to fatal accidents and their efforts to prevent more traffic deaths. This is the second part of that series.
The FHP also has traffic homicide investigators who use the same techniques as any police or sheriff detective that investigates a crime scene in a living room. When they learn of a fatal crash, the FHP investigators drive to Highlands County to reach the crash site.
“We break our traffic homicide investigator areas of responsibility into three sections in our region,” Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Greg Bueno said. FHP’s North Traffic Homicide Investigation (THI) office handles fatal accidents in Highlands County. Central THI covers Sarasota, Charlotte and Desoto and South THI handles Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades.
Traffic homicide investigators respond
“Anytime someone loses their life on our roadways, investigators work hard to factually determine what pre-crash, during the crash and immediate post-crash events occurred,” one FHP traffic homicide investigator said. “That means documenting the scene, determining final resting location of vehicles, identifying evidentiary roadway marks, photographing the scene, forensically mapping the scene to document evidence points, and determining if there is any short-lived evidence in need of collection.”
That includes collecting and tagging DNA, blood, fibers, clothing, air bags, and vehicle parts, including broken glass. They also test the driver’s sobriety, coordination, sight, and other signs of impairment.
Evidence of beer, drugs, and distraction
Other evidence, such as beer cans, bottles of medication (prescribed or not prescribed) drug paraphernalia, and other evidence is also tagged and numbered. The investigators impound the vehicles and document roadway conditions/weather, consult with local prosecutors to obtain warrants. They often arrest drivers on the scene (or at the hospital) after taking blood/alcohol samples.
When Zasha Colon allegedly killed Miguel Medina Cruz, 32, and 4-year-old Angelica Munoz in a DUI crash on Sebring Parkway in January 2022, FHP investigators C.P. Slowick, Mark Jablonski, Sgt. Justin Bloom, Sgt. John Boos, and Cpl. Hupchick traveled to the crash site to investigate.
They worked as a team, each handling specific tasks. They measured tire marks, interviewed witnesses and tested Colon – who is charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of DUI serious bodily harm — for drugs and alcohol. Her blood-alcohol level reading of .106 and .115 – more than an hour after the crash – will be entered into evidence at her trial.
Bodies removed, next of kin told
FHP investigators also obtained security video from the Stewart Construction building that may have captured the violent, wrong-way crash. Prosecutors have listed the crash video as evidence for her trial.
The bodies are removed from the cars or if thrown from a vehicle, picked up from the ground and sent to the medical examiner’s office.
“Autopsies are completed at whichever medical examiner’s district presides over the area of confirmed death,” Bueno said. The 10th Judicial Circuit medical examiner in Bartow oversees Highlands County autopsies.
Sebring Police Detective Stephen Williams said he and his department investigate all fatal accidents inside the city limits.
“Our detective division handles the traffic fatalities,” he said.
The most important step, of course, is to notify families.
“The most difficult part of being a trooper is notifying someone that a family member or loved one has passed,” Bueno said. “Out of the utmost sensitivity, it is something we always do in person, with compassion and professionalism. Naturally, the survivors react with a wide range of emotions. We are also on hand to answer any questions they have in the days, weeks, or months that follow.”
The Rev. Richard Norris is one of several volunteers in the Highlands County Sheriff’s Chaplain Unit. He has been at it for more than 35 years, comforting victims of hurricanes, fires, floods, and automobile crashes. He also informs families when they’ve lost someone to a crash or other event.
‘Why me? Why now?’
“Each individual situation is a different crisis for that situation,” Norris said. “The family often asks, ‘Why me?’ and “Why now?’ How did this happen?’ There are no pat answers to that,” Norris said. “We never do find the answers. We console them and encourage them in any way we can.”
The pastors do not sugarcoat what’s happened.
“When they lose a loved one tragically to an accident, a shooting, an unexpected heart attack, stroke, everybody grieves differently. We’re trained not to be vague about it, but to be straightforward so they don’t misunderstand what you’re saying,” Norris said. “They have to confront that news and one is bound to see some sorrow, some sadness.”