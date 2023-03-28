In this three-part series, the Highlands News-Sun looks at how local law enforcement responds to fatal accidents and efforts to prevent more traffic deaths. This is the third part of the series.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in June released a study that confirms the best way to reduce dangerous driving that injures and kills people is to enforce traffic safety laws.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman’s road deputies pull over suspected drunk drivers all the time. The county and felony court dockets attest to the number of allegedly drunk drivers who are handcuffed and jailed, hopefully before they kill somebody else. Court records show that some Highlands County drivers are on their second and third DUI charge.
A lot of traffic enforcement
The stats bear that out; in fact, when you consider all the police out there writing tickets, it seems there’s plenty of traffic enforcement.
From the Florida Uniform Traffic Citation Statistics:
In 2021, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 102 drunk drivers; the FHP arrested 16 drivers and Sebring Police Department arrested three drunk drivers.
That same year, the Sheriff’s Office wrote 4,126 tickets, while the Sebring and Lake Placid police wrote 1,413 traffic citations. FHP wrote 888 citations.
According to statistics from the Highlands County Clerk of the Courts, which records such things, the Sheriff’s Office wrote 3,102 citations, the FHP issued 2,404 tickets, the Sebring Police Department wrote 1,525 tickets, and Lake Placid, 426 citations.
The clerk’s office also tracks traffic fines collected each year: In 2021- 22, the county collected $1.1 million in traffic fines; in 2020-2021, $1.7 million, and in 2019-2020, $1 million.
High-visibility enforcement
In addition to roaming patrol units, police deploy high-visibility enforcement (HVE) techniques, which include billboards reminding people to not text and drive, a deputy holding up a radar gun on the side of the road, and electronic “reminder” signs that give the driver’s speed so they slow down.
Perhaps the best example of HVE techniques can be found around Highland’s County public schools. The blinking yellow caution lights indicating 20 mph speed limits are in force during morning and afternoon commutes. In Lake Placid, a police cruiser – in conjunction with the yellow caution lights – is further enhanced by crossing guards.
Deploying HVE techniques at every major intersection is untenable and too expensive for smaller jurisdictions, but when used in high-incidence crash areas, they can reduce fatal accidents, Blackman said.
Providence, Rhode Island, which has a much larger law enforcement budget, used a large van at DUI checkpoints to test drivers for alcohol and other drugs. Providence police actually put a rookie in a Batman outfit to stand outside the Blood Alcohol Test (BAT) mobile unit.
The checkpoint moves around the city every night, which serves as a further deterrent, police said.
Short of dressing up deputies as Batman, Blackman has what he considers a better idea: A dedicated patrol unit that can focus on traffic enforcement.
Sometimes, try as they might, the police cannot prevent a drunk person from getting behind the wheel.
Nor can police prevent drivers from texting while navigating traffic, or speeding through residential neighborhoods. That’s up to individuals drivers. Forget the criminal penalties for DUI manslaughter, which is 15 years in prison. One day they will understand that something precious and irreplaceable is at stake – another person’s life.
Until then, the death toll will continue.