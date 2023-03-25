Growing death toll: Reducing fatal crashes in Highlands

In this three-part series, the Highlands News-Sun looks at how local law enforcement responds to fatal accidents and their efforts to prevent more traffic deaths.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY – The flowers and crosses stick out of the grass on the side of every major road in this county.
Take a drive on U.S. 27, U.S. 98, or State Roads 70, 64, and county roads like Lake June Road, Sebring Parkway, and Panther Parkway and you’ll pass mylar balloons, photos of loved ones, and other humble memorials to loved ones lost to automobile accidents.
The crosses are put together with wood, screws, paint, and broken hearts – each marking the spot where lives ended with a crash. They are dedicated to people like Nevaughn William Prince, Miguel Medina Cruz, 32, and 4-year-old Angelica Munoz, each of whom died on Sebring Parkway in different crashes on different nights.
Causes of fatal crashes
Not all fatal crashes are the result of drunk or impaired drivers. They occur simply by accident, on rain-slicked roads, on darkened roads, or on U.S. 27 when someone doesn’t leave enough room when making a U-turn on the highway, which allows speeds up to 65 mph.
Florida Department of Health mortality statistics show that road fatalities in Highlands County have consistently exceeded the state’s average since 2014. The county’s death toll from car crashes has been getting worse each year – from eight dead in 2011 to 41 dead in 2021.
Highlands exceeds state average
For instance, in 2015, when the state averaged 14.3 traffic deaths per 100,000 population, Highlands saw 17.7 fatalities per 100,000 population.
In 2016, when Florida’s fatality rate was 15.4 deaths per 100,000, Highlands County’s death rate was 36 fatalities per 100,000.
In 2021, Florida’s death rate was 17 per 100,000; Highlands County fatality rate was 46 per 100,000.
Year after year, the fatalities continue like a drumroll, following the calendar pages as they flip to a new year. A Dec. 12, 2022 crash, perhaps the last of the year in Highlands County, claimed the life of a 67-year-old man in Avon Park. A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 27 on Jan. 9 – the first fatality of 2023.
U.S. 27 ranks the deadliest
Though State Road 64, U.S. 98, and State Road 70 see a good deal of fatal accidents – usually when passing – U.S. 27 sees many more crashes.
“There are several intersections in the county that we recognize as dangerous,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “But you can consider any of the intersections on U.S. 27 dangerous, especially when someone is trying to cross two lanes in the opposite direction of traffic.”
In fact, data cruncher MoneyGeek analyzed 70 fatal crashes in Highlands County between 2018 to 2020. The statistics site considers U.S. 27, with 27 fatalities, as the deadliest road in Highlands County. According to the traffic crash study, drunk driving killed 27 people; distracted driving claimed three people; and six were lost to excessive speed.
“Some driving behaviors are riskier than others and are more likely to cause a crash, or worse, an injury or fatality,” Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Greg Bueno said. “Speeding, aggressiveness, violations of right of way, impairment/inattentiveness and overall carelessness contribute to crashes.”