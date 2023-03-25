Growing death toll: Reducing fatal crashes in Highlands

This Florida Traffic Safety Dashboard map, courtesy of Signal4 Traffic Analytics, indicates fatal accidents in blue. If the intersection has had more than one accident, the blue dot is larger. That’s U.S. 27 running diagonally through the county.

 COURTESY/SIGNAL4

In this three-part series, the Highlands News-Sun looks at how local law enforcement responds to fatal accidents and their efforts to prevent more traffic deaths.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY – The flowers and crosses stick out of the grass on the side of every major road in this county.

