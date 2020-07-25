By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
“Did you know that caladiums are not really bulbs, but are actually tubers?” asked Clay Wallace with Classic Caladiums in Avon Park.
“They’re in the potato family. The top half of the tuber is the part that is living. The bottom half is the food source. We hand cut and hand plant in raised beds in sand. It’s similar to growing vegetables.
“Our new thing this year is partnering with a new marketing company called ‘Proven Winners.’ They have 20 of our 70 plants in the proven winner program. This allows us to market globally and bring new, never seen caladiums to an ever expanding market.”
Classic Caladiums is having an open house from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28-30. The event is free. There will be raffle tickets and food available for purchase. There will be classic farm tours, a caladium display garden, entertainment, and plants and bulbs available for purchase. You can visit their website for more information.
Jason Holmes, with Florida Boys Caladiums in Lake Placid, leads the team in the fields.
“We’re trying out some new fungicides, actually three different ones, to improve disease control. It’s expensive, but we are looking for a hardier and more robust fungicide spray program.”
Hurricane Irma left its mark on their business in 2017. “It blew the front face off of one packing house. We did have a strong year with a strong crop going in. We were lucky the storm did not shred the foliage.
“We named the company ‘Florida Boys’ for our three sons. We figured by the time they got to high school (the oldest is a junior), they could help out making a little money packing orders and making boxes. We incorporated Florida into the name so people would know these are grown in Florida.”
Terri Bates is with family-owned, since 1946, Bates Sons & Daughters in Lake Placid.
“Our focus is field production at this time: weeding, fungicides, watering. We have field crews out there. This is the off-season. They’re not having a trade show, AmericanHort, in Ohio this year. We have our onsite 24/7 bulb shed open for people to browse and purchase through the honor system. We’re also taking orders.”
Bates used to chair the ‘Cultivate’ Nursery, Greenhouses and Growers association.
“Some years back, we had a new variety that was green/yellow. It was originally called ‘lemon ice.’ It was one of the new products used at the Disney trials for evaluation. Jimmy Turner from the Dallas Arboretum was the speaker.
“He said the name should be ‘frog in a blender.’ My mother was not happy with that. We decided to use it as the name sells it. Don’t worry, no frogs were harmed in the naming of this variety!”
On festival weekend, July 24-26, they will be offering for sale boxes of bulbs, hanging plant baskets and individual bulbs.
“Every summer after planting, we pull weeds!” said Danielle Daum with Happiness Farms in Lake Placid.
“Everyone pulls them out by hand. We have hand crews walking in the heat pulling out those weeds that can choke the plants.
“We will be open the festival weekend. Because the rains have started, we moved the bulb tables inside. We practice social distancing and have plenty of hand sanitizer. The office is mostly staffed by family members.”
While all of growers are focusing on their fields right now, there are also other things to work on. If you would like more information on the growers and their events, here is a list of their websites:
Classic Caladiums (Avon Park) — www.classiccaladiums.com
Bates Sons & Daughters (Lake Placid) — www.caladiumsonline.com
Florida Boys Caladiums (Lake Placid) — www.floridaboyscaladiums.com
Happiness Farms (Lake Placid) — www.happinessfarms.com