Growing up in the ‘50s
A well read, historically astute friend/former co-worker just a few years younger than I, opined that we grew up in a time and place (1950s America) that was an historical anomaly.
More liberty, opportunity, safety and wealth were available for a larger percentage of citizens than at any time/place before in history or, as has become apparent to any honest, intelligent observer, since.
In America there was a lack of widespread domestic strife; the rumblings of the civil rights movement, the women’s movement, the sexual revolution, the counter cultural/hippy plague et al were still mostly below the surface. In the ‘60s they would break full blown upon the scene and change irrevocably the tone, direction and very nature of the culture.
Internationally, Pax Americana was in place. The Cold War did not personally impact me till leaving high school. As a child, the only episodes I recall were the siren at the fire station doing a test cycle at noon every Saturday. We would all drop to the ground regardless of activity or game and flail around like we were being bombed – and laughing as only carefree little boys can, knowing in our innocent cynicism that we would never hear it in anger – and we were correct.
My travails as a child/youth growing up, were all personal/familial; the normal Strum und Drang involved in coming of age.
The society at large that I grew up in was safer, cleaner, more orderly, civil, better governed – in fact better in almost every way than the one we are in now.
We are now technologically astute barbarians living in the cultural ruins of an advanced civilization.
“Tolerance is the last virtue of a dying society.” – Aristotle
Harold Day
Lake Placid