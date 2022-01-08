Food security is a big concern these days. Many people want to know more about where their food comes from. The country or state of origin may impact the freshness of your produce. It may also have an impact on the ripeness of the produce. Some produce, likes tomatoes, are picked early and then gassed with ethylene to speed up ripening once they are at the destination to be sold to the consumer. This process may not be optimal for things like taste and quality.
Agricultural practices on a large commercial scale offer many challenges for farmers. Unlike the homeowner, they must spray more often to stay ahead of pests and disease while the home gardener can take a different approach to pest control. Certain levels of pest can be monitored more closely, and spraying avoided in certain instances. Also, growing at home allows you to know what types of sprays have been used and when those applications were made.
Because organic pesticides break down quickly under normal environmental conditions, large commercial organic farmers often need to spray more frequently than traditional non-organic farmers. While organic pesticides are more environmentally friendly, they still have toxicities needed to control insects and other pests. When using them at home, always follow the label, and treat them with the same precautions that you do traditional pesticides.
One answer to assuring how the vegetables you consume are grown is to grow them yourself. To grow your food is to know your food and there is nothing fresher than a head of lettuce cut from your garden or picking your own vine ripe tomatoes. While the learning curve may seem long and tedious, the rewards can be substantial. There is no time like the present to start learning how to garden at home.
January 15th I will be offering a vegetable gardening class. The class will include a 100-page booklet with lots of good information to help get you started on your vegetable gardening adventure. You’ll learn about timing of when to plant different vegetables and how to overcome some of the unique challenges Florida gardening has. For information or to register for the class, call the Extension office at 402-6540.
