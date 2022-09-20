SEBRING — GT America powered by AWS takes its brand of top-level sports car sprint racing to Sebring International Raceway for the penultimate weekend of the season. This historic track is 3.74 miles of long sweepers, high-speed straights, and enough technical hairpins to keep any level of pro nervous, which, considering how stacked the top five positions in the SRO3 and GT4 championship are, will make for exciting wheel-to-wheel action. The scramble is on to build up points before the final round at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in early October — we might see some real upsets in position by Sunday night.

SRO3

