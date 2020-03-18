As usual, the GTD class will again be the largest in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. And once again, who the winner will be is anybody’s guess, as a number of teams are more than capable of taking the checkered flag.
One of the pre-race favorites has to be the No. 48 Lamborghini of Paul Miller Racing. One of the good guys in the racing industry, Miller has his teams ready to go and it’s not much of a surprise they’ve been one of the top GTD teams around since the creation of the class.
The team is coming off a victory in Daytona and the last time the driving trio of Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow and Corey Lewis raced together at Sebring was during the team’s victory in 2018.
GRT Grasser Racing Team won the class a year ago at Sebring and the team doesn’t fly under the radar any longer, as people have come to realize how good this squad is. But in Daytona, it was pretty much hit or miss for the Lamborghinis, with the top two spots on the podium, as well as spots 14, 15 and 16 in the 18-car field.
GRT Grasser was one of those teams who had trouble during the race and you can’t read too much into the Daytona finish.
The No. 44 GRT Magnus team was the other strong finish for a Lamborghini at Daytona, placing second, 21 seconds behind the Paul Miller entry. The team placed second at Sebring last year and is certainly one to keep an eye on.
The No. 19 GEAR Racing powered by GRT Grasser and the No. 47 Precision Performance Motorsports Lamborghinis both retired before the end of Daytona, but have some good people in their programs and are likely to bounce back at Sebring.
It was a bit of a rough go for the two AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus cars at Daytona and the team has shown it can run strong in the class, so it’s another case of some season-opening gremlins that are known to pop up from time and it’s reasonable to expect better things at Sebring.
Black Swan Racing was a late entry for Sebring and will give the field three Porsche 911 GT3 R cars, with the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports and No. 16 Wright Motorsports entries the other two. Wright Motorsports led the Porsche contingent with a fourth-place finish at Daytona and Black Swan was right behind in fifth, so a decent start for the Porsche teams.
Don’t overlook what Pfaff did until a driveshaft failure put an end to their podium hopes, but the team took the pole and was running up near the front for a fair amount of the race.
Daytona certainly wasn’t a friendly track to the two Aston Martin entries and the No. 23 Heart of Racing Team is the lone Aston Martin in class this season. An early incident between the No. 23 Aston Martin and the No. 47 Lamborghini brought an early end to the race for the Heart of Racing team.
Acura will have a pair of cars in the field, the No. 57 Heinricher Racing w/MSR Curb-Agajanian and the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb-Agajanian. The No. 86 car is the defending GTD season champion so you can’t put too much stock in their middle-of-the-pack finish at Daytona. The teams have some talent and sharp racing minds behind them.
The No. 63 Scuderia Corsa will carry the Ferrari banner in the field and the team loves this track. Of course, four straight podium finishes will have a tendency to make any track your favorite, but the team runs well here and one that has to be given some serious consideration.
The No. 88 WRT Speedstar Audi Sport is coming off a strong third-place finish at Daytona and recorded the fastest lap in the class. The team also placed third at Daytona last year but didn’t make the trip to Sebring. Based on its Daytona finishes, could be one to keep an eye on.
Ben Keating will join Lawson Ashenbach and Gar Robinson in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the Mercedes has run well at Sebring in the past, with Keating part of the winning team in 2017 and also landed on the podium in 2018. Another team that you have to give a good look to, as you can never count out a Bill Riley team at Sebring.
The No. 96 Turner Motorsport car is the lone BMW in the field and you can always count on the team giving a good showing. Led by Bill Auberlen, who knows a thing or two about winning at Sebring International Raceway, the Turner Motorsport team was forced to retire in last year’s 12 Hours, but has hit the podium in the race before.